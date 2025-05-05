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    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Poe Paddy State Park

    Adventure awaits at Poe Paddy State Park in central Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    1087 Poe Paddy Drive
    Woodward , PA 16882
    814-349-2460
    reedsgapsp@pa.gov

    Make a Reservation
    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A spring scene of a lake surrounded by trees with buds or new leaves

    Overview

    Poe Paddy State Park is at the confluence of Big Poe Creek and Penns Creek, a trout angler’s paradise featuring the nationally recognized green drake mayfly hatch in June. Hikers enjoy the Mid State Trail. Poe Valley State Park is nearby.

    Hunting is prohibited at Poe Paddy State Park, however hunting is available in the adjacent Bald Eagle State Forest.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    1087 Poe Paddy Drive
    Woodward , PA 16882
    814-349-2460
    reedsgapsp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Reeds Gap State Park
    1405 New Lancaster Valley Road
    Milroy, PA 17063

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    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Access cannot be guaranteed in winter. Contact the Reeds Gap State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    From US 322, near the top of Seven Mountains, follow signs for Poe Valley State Park. On Poe Valley Road, continue past Poe Valley State Park for three miles to Poe Paddy State Park.

    From Millheim, go west on PA 45 for 1.5 miles, then follow signs south for 12 miles to the park.

    No paved roads lead to the park.

    CAUTION: Access to Poe Paddy during the winter months may be limited. Winter maintenance is not performed on park roads or state forest roads that access Poe Paddy. Caution must be used when traveling to Poe Paddy during the winter season, especially since roads are joint-use with snowmobiles.

    GPS DD: Lat. 40.83379  Long. -77.41760

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospitals

    Mount Nittany Medical Center
    1800 East Park Avenue
    State College, PA 16803
    814-231-7000

    Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
    400 Highland Avenue
    Lewistown, PA 17044
    717-248-5411

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

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    Activities

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