Overview
Poe Paddy State Park is at the confluence of Big Poe Creek and Penns Creek, a trout angler’s paradise featuring the nationally recognized green drake mayfly hatch in June. Hikers enjoy the Mid State Trail. Poe Valley State Park is nearby.
Hunting is prohibited at Poe Paddy State Park, however hunting is available in the adjacent Bald Eagle State Forest.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
1087 Poe Paddy Drive
Woodward , PA 16882
814-349-2460
reedsgapsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Reeds Gap State Park
1405 New Lancaster Valley Road
Milroy, PA 17063
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Access cannot be guaranteed in winter. Contact the Reeds Gap State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
From US 322, near the top of Seven Mountains, follow signs for Poe Valley State Park. On Poe Valley Road, continue past Poe Valley State Park for three miles to Poe Paddy State Park.
From Millheim, go west on PA 45 for 1.5 miles, then follow signs south for 12 miles to the park.
No paved roads lead to the park.
CAUTION: Access to Poe Paddy during the winter months may be limited. Winter maintenance is not performed on park roads or state forest roads that access Poe Paddy. Caution must be used when traveling to Poe Paddy during the winter season, especially since roads are joint-use with snowmobiles.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.83379 Long. -77.41760
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospitals
Mount Nittany Medical Center
1800 East Park Avenue
State College, PA 16803
814-231-7000
Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
400 Highland Avenue
Lewistown, PA 17044
717-248-5411
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.