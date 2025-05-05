From US 322, near the top of Seven Mountains, follow signs for Poe Valley State Park. On Poe Valley Road, continue past Poe Valley State Park for three miles to Poe Paddy State Park.

From Millheim, go west on PA 45 for 1.5 miles, then follow signs south for 12 miles to the park.

No paved roads lead to the park.

CAUTION: Access to Poe Paddy during the winter months may be limited. Winter maintenance is not performed on park roads or state forest roads that access Poe Paddy. Caution must be used when traveling to Poe Paddy during the winter season, especially since roads are joint-use with snowmobiles.

GPS DD: Lat. 40.83379 Long. -77.41760