Overview
The 318-acre Simon B. Elliott State Park is in the heart of Moshannon State Forest.
This entirely wooded park offers picturesque areas of swamp meadows and a forest of typical second growth mixed hardwood and oak timber.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
2112 Old Route 153
Penfield, PA 15849
814-765-0630
parkerdamsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Parker Dam State Park
28 Fairview Road
Penfield, PA, PA 15849
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Parker Dam State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Simon B. Elliott State Park is in Clearfield County off of Pennsylvania Route 153, just north of Exit 111 of Interstate-80, nine miles north of the community of Clearfield.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.11276 Long. -78.52594
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Penn Highlands Clearfield
809 Turnpike Avenue
Clearfield, PA 16830
814-765-5341
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.