Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Simon B. Elliott State Park

    Adventure awaits at Simon B. Elliott State Park in central Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    2112 Old Route 153
    Penfield, PA 15849
    814-765-0630
    parkerdamsp@pa.gov

    Make a Reservation
    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A pavilion surrounded by grass with a forest in the background

    Overview

    The 318-acre Simon B. Elliott State Park is in the heart of Moshannon State Forest.

    This entirely wooded park offers picturesque areas of swamp meadows and a forest of typical second growth mixed hardwood and oak timber.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    2112 Old Route 153
    Penfield, PA 15849
    814-765-0630
    parkerdamsp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Parker Dam State Park
    28 Fairview Road
    Penfield, PA, PA 15849

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Parker Dam State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Simon B. Elliott State Park is in Clearfield County off of Pennsylvania Route 153, just north of Exit 111 of Interstate-80, nine miles north of the community of Clearfield.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.11276 Long. -78.52594

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Penn Highlands Clearfield
    809 Turnpike Avenue
    Clearfield, PA 16830
    814-765-5341

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Simon B. Elliott State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Simon B. Elliott State Park.

    View all events