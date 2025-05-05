The varied topography and mixed hardwood and evergreen forest make the 612-acre Linn Run State Park a scenic place for picnicking, hiking, and cabin rentals.

Grove and Rock runs join to make Linn Run, an excellent trout stream. A lovely waterfall, Adam Falls, is a scenic spot nearby the picnic area.

Forbes State Forest borders Linn Run State Park and offers 50,000 acres of land for outdoor recreation.