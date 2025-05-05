Overview
The varied topography and mixed hardwood and evergreen forest make the 612-acre Linn Run State Park a scenic place for picnicking, hiking, and cabin rentals.
Grove and Rock runs join to make Linn Run, an excellent trout stream. A lovely waterfall, Adam Falls, is a scenic spot nearby the picnic area.
Forbes State Forest borders Linn Run State Park and offers 50,000 acres of land for outdoor recreation.
Plan Your Visit
770 Linn Run Rd
Rector, PA 15677
724-238-6623
linnrunsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
To reach the park from Ligonier, take US 30 east for two miles. At the intersection of PA 381, turn south for two miles. At the small town of Rector, turn left onto Linn Run Road.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.15427 Long. -79.2133
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Latrobe Hospital
121 West Second Avenue
Latrobe, PA 15650
724-537-1000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.