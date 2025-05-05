Overview
Almost everything about Pymatuning State Park is big. At 16,892 acres, it is one of the largest state parks in the Commonwealth.
The 17,088-acre Pymatuning Reservoir is the largest lake in the Commonwealth. Pymatuning is one of the most visited state parks in Pennsylvania.
Perhaps the biggest thing about Pymatuning is the fun you can have boating, fishing, swimming, camping, and enjoying other recreational opportunities.
In addition to the state park facilities, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission operates a fish hatchery and visitor center, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission has wildlife viewing areas.
Plan Your Visit
2660 Williamsfield Road
Jamestown, PA 16134-3560
724-932-3142
pymatuningsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beaches, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The south shore of the park, including Jamestown Campground, boat launch, beach, cabins, picnic areas, group tenting, and the park office, can be reached from U.S. 322.
The north shore of the park, including Linesville Campground, beach, picnic areas, boat launch, marina, and cabins can be reached from U.S. 6.
The east shore of the park, including Tuttle Point, beach, picnic areas, boat launches, and Espyville Marina can be reached from Pennsylvania 285.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.49937 Long. -80.46784
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospitals
To the South:
UPMC Horizon
110 North Main Street
Greenville, PA 16125
724-588-2100
To the East:
Meadville Medical Center
751 Liberty Street
Meadville, PA 16335
814-333-5000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Pymatuning State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs year round.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, recreational experiences, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Program topics include:
- History
- Wildlife
- Plants
- Nature photography
- Outdoor recreation
Kayaking along the shores gives the visitor a close-up view of songbirds, waterfowl, eagles, and glacial geology.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Popular areas to photograph the sunsets at Pymatuning are the Spillway, Linesville Beach, the causeway, and Jamestown Main Beach.
While the setting sun makes beautiful photographs, wait a few minutes after complete sunset to capture the afterglow where you will often have brilliant oranges and yellows for those postcard shots.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the Jamestown Marina parking lot.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.