Almost everything about Pymatuning State Park is big. At 16,892 acres, it is one of the largest state parks in the Commonwealth.

The 17,088-acre Pymatuning Reservoir is the largest lake in the Commonwealth. Pymatuning is one of the most visited state parks in Pennsylvania.

Perhaps the biggest thing about Pymatuning is the fun you can have boating, fishing, swimming, camping, and enjoying other recreational opportunities.

In addition to the state park facilities, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission operates a fish hatchery and visitor center, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission has wildlife viewing areas.