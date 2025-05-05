Rock Climbing

There are few activities more challenging than rock climbing. Climbers have long used cliffs, rock outcroppings, boulders, and other rock formations for climbing purposes with virtually no restrictions on Pennsylvania state forest land.

State parks have permitted this activity only in those specific locations posted open to rock climbing.

Visitors should not climb other locations so as to not damage fragile habitats. Visitors must come prepared with their own equipment and use extreme caution.