Overview
The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps provides paid work to youth and young adults. Participants will:
- learn valuable career readiness skills;
- increase their understanding of environmental and trail restoration techniques;
- learn the workings of state parks and forests;
- engage in professional development; and
- develop valuable professional skills through teambuilding and leadership activities.
How to Apply for Pennsylvania Outdoor Corp Jobs
The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is run in partnership with the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Current opportunities and applications are available on the SCA website
Available Programs
Additional Information
The 2026 Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is financially supported by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Reemployment Program and Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, along with private contributions made through the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.
While the majority of the project work will be performed on state park and forest lands, the Corps will be available on for a fee-for-service to local land managers such as municipal and county parks and recreation departments during 2026. Contact the Outdoor Corps Regional Supervisor for more information.