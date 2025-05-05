Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Jobs

    Get paid work experience while helping the environment! The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is for young people ages 15 to 25. Learn new skills, gain job experience, and improve Pennsylvania’s public lands.

     

    You'll work on real conservation projects, like fixing trails, planting trees, and protecting forests. Plus, you’ll get professional training and meet others who care about the outdoors.

    Apply for a PA Outdoor Corps Job
    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps provides paid work to youth and young adults.  Participants will:

    • learn valuable career readiness skills; 
    • increase their understanding of environmental and trail restoration techniques; 
    • learn the workings of state parks and forests; 
    • engage in professional development; and 
    • develop valuable professional skills through teambuilding and leadership activities.

    Skills and Training Opportunities

    CPR & First Aid

    Environmental Education

    Habitat Restoration

    Leave No Trace

    Resume Building

    Infrastructure Maintenance

    How to Apply for Pennsylvania Outdoor Corp Jobs

    The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is run in partnership with the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Current opportunities and applications are available on the SCA website

    Apply for a PA Outdoor Corps Job

    Available Programs

    Ages 18-25

    Young Adult Program

    The nine-month Young Adult Program is your chance to train for careers in state parks and forests while making a difference.

    • Work in crews of up to five members on a variety of conservation projects like trail maintenance, planting, invasive species control, and infrastructure improvements.
    • Get paid while gaining certifications, networking opportunities, and career training.
    • Develop skills in conservation, leadership, and environmental stewardship.

    The PA Outdoor Corps are committed to equitable access to green jobs—applicants from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply!

    Learn More About Young Adult Crews
    Ages 15-18

    Youth Summer Program

    The Youth Summer Program is a chance for high-school-aged students to work, learn, and explore in state parks and forests across Pennsylvania!

    For six weeks, you’ll join a team tackling hands-on conservation projects — like building trails, protecting habitats, and improving park spaces. Plus, you’ll gain job experience, career exposure, and environmental knowledge along the way.

    • Paid summer job with lunch, personal protective equipment, and daily transportaton provided
    • Work with a small crew & awesome mentors
    • Make a real impact in Pennsylvania’s outdoors
    Learn More About the Youth Summer Program
    21 and Older

    Summer Program Field Leaders

    Field leaders will mentor and guide high school crews as they take on real conservation projects over the summer. Start with two weeks of paid training, followed by six weeks with your crew!

    • Get paid while you lead a team in the great outdoors
    • Inspire the next generation of environmental stewards
    • Gain hands-on leadership experience while making a difference

    If you're ready to build your career, expand your network, and help protect Pennsylvania’s public lands, this is your chance!

    Learn More About being a Summer Program Field Leader
    Ages 15-18

    American Sign Language Inclusion Summer Crew

    The ASL Inclusion Crew engages those who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in meaningful conservation projects.

    • Work on trail maintenance, habitat restoration & more
    • Connect with nature and build new skills
    • Go on a camping trip! (All gear, food & transportation provided)

    This paid opportunity is offered in partnership with CorpsTHAT and the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation to create a welcoming, ASL-inclusive space.

    Learn More About the ASL Inclusion Summer Crew
    21 and Older

    American Sign Language Inclusion Summer Crew Field Leader

    Field leaders who are deaf or hard-of-hearing will mentor and guide the ASL summer crews as they take on real conservation projects over the summer. Start with two weeks of paid training, followed by six weeks with your crews!

    • Get paid while you lead a team in the great outdoors
    • Inspire the next generation of environmental stewards
    • Gain hands-on leadership experience while making a difference

    If you're ready to build your career, expand your network, and help protect Pennsylvania’s public lands, this is your chance!

    Learn More About Being an ASL Inclusion Summer Crew Field Leader
    18 and Older

    Cultural Resources Crew

    The Cultural Resource Crew is your chance to gain real-world experience in cultural and land resource management while working in Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.

    Projects may include:

    • Archaeological surveys
    • Above-ground historic resource surveys
    • Resource inventory
    • Resource/site assessment
    • Historic preservation work

    Work alongside a small, dedicated team under expert guidance. This is a nine-month paid opportunity that includes paid time off, paid holidays, and more!

    Learn More About the Cultural Resources Crew
    Additional Information

    The 2026 Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is financially supported by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources​ and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Reemployment Program and Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, along with private contributions made through the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

    While the majority of the project work will be performed on state park and forest lands, the Corps will be available on for a fee-for-service to local land managers such as municipal and county parks and recreation departments during 2026. Contact the Outdoor Corps Regional Supervisor for more information.

    Contact Us

    For questions about the application process or submitted applications:

    Email Us

    paoutdoorcorps@thesca.org