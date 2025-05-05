Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    ​Yellow Creek State Park

    Adventure awaits at Yellow Creek State Park in western Pennsylvania.

     

    170 Route 259 Highway
    Penn Run, PA 15765-5941
    724-357-7913
    yellowcreeksp@pa.gov

    Overview

    The 2,981-acre Yellow Creek State Park is in Indiana County along one of the first “highways” in the state, the Kittanning Path. This trail was used by the Delaware and Shawnee nations and by early settlers.

    Today, visitors enjoy the sand beach, picnicking, and educational and recreational programs. The 720-acre Yellow Creek Lake is a destination for boaters and anglers. The lake and park are an important rest stop for migrating birds.

    The park is named for Yellow and Little Yellow creeks, which flow into the lake. Both creeks contain yellow clay in their banks and bottoms.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Yellow Creek State Park is along PA 422 between the towns of Ebensburg and Indiana.

    GPS DD:  Lat. 40.57818  Long. -79.00095

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Indiana Regional Medical Center
    835 Hospital Road
    Indiana, PA 15701
    724-357-7000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    The park offers a variety of environmental and recreational programs from April 1 to October 31. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation and understanding of the park’s natural resources.

    A schedule of activities is available at the park office. The Environmental Learning Classroom is near Dragonfly Pond.

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Activities

