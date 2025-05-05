Skip to agency navigation
    Downhill Skiing

    If you like the rush of the wind in your hair and adrenaline in your veins, try flying down the side of a mountain on skis, snowboard or snowtube. 

     

    The Bureau of State Parks leases land to three concessionaires who operate ski areas. Contact each concessionaire for information about prices and hours of operation.

    Two people snowboarding down a slope next to a ski lift

    Where to Downhill Ski

    Zoom in on the map using the zoom tool on the left. Clicking on a park in the map will reveal an information box with a listing of amenities in the park and a link to the park homepage.

    Big Pocono State Park

    Camelback Mountain

    The Camelback Mountain ski area has been proclaimed as the biggest and best ski, snowboard, and snowtubing area in the Poconos. There are:

    • 33 trails
    • 13 lifts, including two high-speed
    • Detachable quads
    • Two halfpipes
    • Two terrain parks
    • Night skiing
    • 100 percent snowmaking
    Explore Camelback Mountain
    Blue Knob State Park

    Blue Knob All Seasons Resort

    The park leases the downhill skiing area to Blue Knob Recreation, Inc., which operates Blue Knob All Seasons Resort, one of the most challenging ski resorts in Pennsylvania. The area offers a vertical drop of 1,050 feet. The ski area provides:

    • Snowtubing
    • Day and night skiing
    • Extensive snowmaking
    • Four chairlifts to ensure a fast return to the top of the mountain
    Explore Blue Knob All Seasons Resort
    Laurel Mountain State Park

    Laurel Mountain Ski

    Once known as the Ski Capital of Pennsylvania, Laurel Mountain is a true skier’s mountain with a rich history, boasting the highest vertical drop on the Laurel Ridge at 761 feet, and one of the steepest slopes in Pennsylvania -- Lower Wildcat.

    The ski area, part of Laurel Mountain State Park, features major enhancements including:

    • A new chair lift
    • Doubled snowmaking capacity
    • Trail improvements
    • A renovated lodge

    Seven Springs Mountain Resort operates the ski area.

    Explore Laurel Mountain Ski