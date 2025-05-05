Downhill Skiing

Where to Downhill Ski
Zoom in on the map using the zoom tool on the left. Clicking on a park in the map will reveal an information box with a listing of amenities in the park and a link to the park homepage.
If you like the rush of the wind in your hair and adrenaline in your veins, try flying down the side of a mountain on skis, snowboard or snowtube.
The Bureau of State Parks leases land to three concessionaires who operate ski areas. Contact each concessionaire for information about prices and hours of operation.
