Washington Crossing Historic Park preserves the site of George Washington’s dramatic boat crossing of the Delaware River during the American Revolution and is a National Historic Landmark.

The Upper Section of the park has historic buildings, walking paths, picnic pavilions, fishing, and historical and environmental education programs.

The Lower Section of the park has historic buildings, walking paths, picnicking, picnic pavilions, fishing, non-motorized boat launching, outdoor recreation programs, historical and environmental education programs, and hosts special events and re-enactments.

The 125-foot Bowman’s Hill Tower, located in the Upper Section off of Lurgan Road, provides a fabulous view of the Delaware River Valley. An entry fee is charged. The tower closes for the winter season.

Parts of the park are operated by the Friends of Washington Crossing and may charge a fee. Other parts of the park are free and open sunrise to sunset.

Nearby Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve showcases the extraordinary diversity of plants native to Pennsylvania. An entrance fee is charged.