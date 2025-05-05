Overview
Washington Crossing Historic Park preserves the site of George Washington’s dramatic boat crossing of the Delaware River during the American Revolution and is a National Historic Landmark.
The Upper Section of the park has historic buildings, walking paths, picnic pavilions, fishing, and historical and environmental education programs.
The Lower Section of the park has historic buildings, walking paths, picnicking, picnic pavilions, fishing, non-motorized boat launching, outdoor recreation programs, historical and environmental education programs, and hosts special events and re-enactments.
The 125-foot Bowman’s Hill Tower, located in the Upper Section off of Lurgan Road, provides a fabulous view of the Delaware River Valley. An entry fee is charged. The tower closes for the winter season.
Parts of the park are operated by the Friends of Washington Crossing and may charge a fee. Other parts of the park are free and open sunrise to sunset.
Nearby Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve showcases the extraordinary diversity of plants native to Pennsylvania. An entrance fee is charged.
Plan Your Visit
1112 River Road
Washington Crossing, PA 18977
215-493-4076
washingtoncrossingsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The visitor center and historic building tours are available to the public during specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park office and visitor center is on River Road (PA 32), 300 yards north of PA 532.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.295 Long. -74.87205
The Upper Section is 3.5 miles north. The GPS coordinates below are for the Thompson-Neely Homestead - Washingtons Encampment, which is on River Road (PA 32) across from the Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.33133 Long. -74.93831
Nearest Hospital
St. Mary Medical Center
1201 Langhorne-Newtown Road
Langhorne, PA 19047
215-710-2000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Washington Crossing Historic Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and heritage programs year round. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Visitor Center
The newly renovated visitor center has exhibits, educational programs, park information, and a museum shop.
The 248-seat auditorium is used for speaking engagements, movies, concerts, and community gatherings. The auditorium features a copy of Emanuel Leutze’s famous painting “George Washington Crossing the Delaware.”
The Visitor Center and Museum Shop are open 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. daily.
This activity or structure is ADA accessible.
Guided Tours
A discounted combination ticket for all three locations is available for $11. Tickets may be purchased at any of the three locations. For tours larger than 15 people, call 215-493-4076 to make a reservation.
Complimentary tickets are provided to active duty military personnel and children under the age of four. Individuals with disabilities who need special assistance or accommodations should call 215-493-4076.
Lower Section Historic Village
Guided tours of the historic Taylorsville Village and Visitor’s Center video are available in conjunction with tours of Bowman’s Hill Tower and the Thomson Neely House. These tours are conducted by the Friends of Washington Crossing and charge a fee. Please contact the park or visit the Friends’ website for current information on hours, fees, and availability. The rest of the park is open to the public from sunrise to sunset.
Guided tours offered every day, 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Tickets cost $6.00 per person. Group tours of 15 or more are available by appointment.
The grounds are open from dawn to dusk for free, self-guided tours.
Upper Section Thomas-Neely House and Farmstead
Guided tours offered every day, 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Tickets cost $6 per person. Group tours of 15 or more are available by appointment.
Bowman’s Hill Tower
Open every day, 10:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M., weather permitting. Please call 215-862-3166 on the day of your visit for a weather update. Tickets to the top of the tower are $6 per person.
Special Events
In cooperation with the Friends of Washington Crossing, the park presents many special events including the Christmas Day Crossing Re-enactment and rehearsal, and Market and Muster Day in September.
Two, 2-plug, electric-vehicle charging stations are available for public use in the parking area across from the Visitor Center.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.