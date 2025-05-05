Overview
Gifford Pinchot State Park, a 2,338-acre, full-service park, is in northern York County along PA 177 between the towns of Rossville and Lewisberry. The park consists of reverting farm fields and wooded hillsides with the 340-acre Pinchot Lake serving as a prime attraction.
Plan Your Visit
2200 Rosstown Road
Lewisberry, PA 17339-9787
717-432-5011
giffordpinchotsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. Day use areas close at sunset.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is near the metropolitan areas of York and Harrisburg.
From Harrisburg, take the Lewisberry Exit (35) of I-83 south, then PA 177 south; or by US 15 south to Dillsburg, then to PA 74 south.
From York, take PA 74 north or I-83 north. From I-83, take the Newberrytown Exit (32), PA 382 west to PA 177 south.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.087 Long. -76.888
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Memorial Hospital
1701 Innovation Dr
York, PA 17408
223-284-4226
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs year-round. Participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources through:
- Hands-on activities
- Guided walks
- Evening programs
Pontoon boat tours of the lake are offered spring through fall. For more detailed information contact the park office.
The environmental learning center in the Conewago Day Use Area is open weekends during the summer. Visitors can explore the center's exhibits to discover more about the park’s natural environment.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program.
Popular topics include:
- Adaptations
- Seasonal habitats
- Bird life
- Insects
- Forest ecosystems
- Lake ecology
A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use near the beach concession in the Quaker Race Day Use Area.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.