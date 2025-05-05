All kayaks and canoes launched in Pennsylvania state parks and forests must display one of the following:

Boat registration from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices

Paddlers must abide by both the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s boating regulations and the regulations of the state park or forest district in which you are boating.

All paddlers on Pennsylvania waters from November 1 through April 30 must wear a life jacket—it’s the law! It is highly advisable to wear life jackets at all times, especially in dangerous conditions.

Children 12 years of age and younger are required to wear a life jacket in all canoes and kayaks.



Kayaking and Canoeing Opportunities in State Parks

Pennsylvania state parks have many scenic rivers and lakes for float trips. Any Pennsylvania state park that has a lake more than 10 acres in size has opportunities for canoeing and flat-water boating.



If you don’t have a kayak or canoe, many state parks rent kayaks and canoes for you to enjoy. The following state parks offer particularly scenic kayaking and canoeing opportunities: