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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Kayaking and Canoeing

    Pennsylvania is a paddler’s paradise because it is blessed with an abundance of lakes, rivers, streams, and ponds all across the commonwealth for kayaking and canoeing. Many of these paddling opportunities exist within our state parks and forests.

    Buy a Launch Permit
    USGS Water Conditions
    Three kayaks and canoes are being paddled in the lake surrounded by forest

    All kayaks and canoes launched in Pennsylvania state parks and forests must display one of the following:

    • Boat registration from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
    • Launching permit from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission
    • Launching permit or mooring permit from Pennsylvania state parks -- available at most state park offices

    Paddlers must abide by both the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s boating regulations and the regulations of the state park or forest district in which you are boating.

    All paddlers on Pennsylvania waters from November 1 through April 30 must wear a life jacket—it’s the law! It is highly advisable to wear life jackets at all times, especially in dangerous conditions.

    Children 12 years of age and younger are required to wear a life jacket in all canoes and kayaks.

    Kayaking and Canoeing Opportunities in State Parks

    Pennsylvania state parks have many scenic rivers and lakes for float trips. Any Pennsylvania state park that has a lake more than 10 acres in size has opportunities for canoeing and flat-water boating.

    If you don’t have a kayak or canoe, many state parks rent kayaks and canoes for you to enjoy. The following state parks offer particularly scenic kayaking and canoeing opportunities:

    Additional Information

    Want to Learn to Kayak?

    Get Outdoors PA provides organized kayaking events and activities at various locations across the state. Check out their calendar of events for upcoming programs.

    Our state parks and forests also offer kayaking events and workshops. Check out our calendar of events for programs.

    Kayaking and Canoeing Opportunities in State Forests

    There are 5,132 miles of rivers and streams on state forest land. Potentially, many of these waters are navigable and open to kayaking and canoeing. 

    Several state forests have developed water trails on waters that transect state forest that are perfect for paddling. These water trails include: 

    Clear Creek State Forest

    The Clarion River Water Trail -- Upper Section Water Trail Guide (PDF) and Middle Section Water Trail Guide (PDF) -- is considered a Class I river, making it suitable for paddlers of all abilities. 

    Six launches for the Clarion River Trail are found within Clear Creek State Forest. 

    Tioga and Tiadaghton State Forests

    The Pine Creek Water Trail (PDF) is one of Pennsylvania’s most scenic and historic water trails. 

    Pine Creek access areas are maintained at Ansonia, Blackwell, and Rattlesnake Rock in Tioga State Forest. Access points also are included in Tiadaghton State Forest.

    Rothrock State Forest

    The Juniata River Water Trail (PDF) varies throughout the year in the ability to paddle. Peak water flow occurs between February and May, and possibly a few weeks in December. 

    Rothrock State Forest has a primitive access point for the Little Juniata River off of Mountain Road. 

    Organized Paddling Opportunities

    There are many organized paddling events for you to enjoy Pennsylvania’s waters. Many state parks offer organized paddling events, which can be found at DCNR's calendar of events.

    Pennsylvania River Sojourns

    River sojourns are paddling trips that offer both new and experienced paddlers an opportunity connect with our rivers by enjoying outdoor recreation, and learning more about a specific waterway while accompanied by an experienced guide.

    The Pennsylvania sojourn season is typically May through September. Sojourns can be one day or multi-day and the cost to participants is roughly $20 to $80 per day. 

    Cost often includes the paddling equipment, lunch, and a variety of educational speakers related to the waterway’s local heritage, economy, wildlife, and other important topics.