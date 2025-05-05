A walk along the 58.89-mile-long towpath of Delaware Canal State Park is a stroll into American history.

Paralleling the Delaware River between Easton and Bristol, this diverse park contains:

A historic canal and towpath

50-acre pond

Many miles of river shoreline

11 river islands including the Morgan Hill group (3), Loors, Whippoorwill, Old Sow, Raubs, Lynn/Frog/Rock group, and Hendricks

From riverside to farm fields to historic towns, visitors to Delaware Canal State Park enjoy the ever-changing scenery along its corridor.

Please note that equestrian use on the towpath is prohibited.​

