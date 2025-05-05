Overview
A walk along the 58.89-mile-long towpath of Delaware Canal State Park is a stroll into American history.
Paralleling the Delaware River between Easton and Bristol, this diverse park contains:
- A historic canal and towpath
- 50-acre pond
- Many miles of river shoreline
- 11 river islands including the Morgan Hill group (3), Loors, Whippoorwill, Old Sow, Raubs, Lynn/Frog/Rock group, and Hendricks
From riverside to farm fields to historic towns, visitors to Delaware Canal State Park enjoy the ever-changing scenery along its corridor.
Please note that equestrian use on the towpath is prohibited.
Plan Your Visit
11 Lodi Hill Road
Upper Black Eddy, PA 18972-9540
610-982-5560
delawarecanalsp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Usually the office hours are Monday to Friday 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Contact the park office for more information about facility seasons and hours.
There are numerous access points along the 60-mile length of Delaware Canal State Park. The park follows the Delaware River from Easton to Bristol, paralleled by Pennsylvania Routes 611 and 32.
GPS Decimal Degrees of Park Office: Lat. 40.54957 Long. -75.08476
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Many areas of the towpath are closed for infastructure improvement.
Projects & Challenges Fact Sheet (PDF)
Delaware Canal State Park offers a wide variety of environmental, recreational, and historical programs year round. Participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources through:
- Hands-on activities.
- Guided walks
- Evening programs
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Locktender’s House
The Locktender’s House in the popular destination of New Hope gives insight into the history of the canal, and serves as the headquarters for the Friends of Delaware Canal.
Although Delaware Canal State Park has no overnight facilities, camping and cabins are available in nearby state, county, and private campgrounds.
For information about rental cabins, contact Nockamixon State Park at 215-529-7300.
For information about camping, contact Bucks County Parks at 215-757-0571.
A two-plug, electric vehicle charging station is available for public use in the Virginia Forrest Recreation Area.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.