Overview
The 256-acre Whipple Dam State Park is a delightful and quiet place to visit. The lake is the perfect place to indulge in a refreshing dip, bird watch, or just relax. The beautiful day-use area is wonderful for a picnic or hike.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
3746 Laurel Run Road
Petersburg, PA 16669
814-667-1800
greenwoodfurnacesp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Greenwood Furnace State Park
15795 Greenwood Road
Huntingdon, PA 16652
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Park offices are open specific hours. The beach and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Greenwood Furnace State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Whipple Dam State Park is in the northeastern corner of Huntingdon County, 12 miles south of State College. The park is easily reached by turning east off PA 26 at the Whipple Dam State Park sign.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.6823 Long. -77.86436
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Mount Nittany Medical Center
1800 East Park Avenue
State College, PA 16803
814-231-7000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.