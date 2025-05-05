Overview
Mount Pisgah State Park is in the scenic Endless Mountains region of Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier.
Midway between Troy and Towanda in Bradford County, the 1,302-acre park is along Mill Creek, at the base of Mt. Pisgah, elevation 2,260 feet.
The park is only two miles north of US 6, the major route through the northern tier.
Secondary roads passing through the villages of East Troy and West Burlington travel over rolling farmland to the park.
A dam on Mill Creek forms Stephen Foster Lake, named after the famous composer and onetime local resident. The 75-acre lake provides fishing, boating, and skating.
Adjacent to the park are Mt. Pisgah County Park and State Game Lands 289.
Plan Your Visit
28 Entrance Road
Troy, PA 16947-9448
570-297-2734
mtpisgahsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Mount Pisgah is on Wallace Road (SR 3019), two miles north of US 6.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.80605 Long. -76.6688
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
275 Guthrie Drive
Troy, PA 16947
570-297-2121
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a variety of educational programs for the general public. Visitors can enjoy:
- Guided nature walks
- Guided night hikes
- Programs on various environmental topics
The park environmental interpretive center houses artifacts and displays linking us with our past. Learn about early farm life and the wildlife around us.
A walk through the butterfly garden enables the visitor to catch a close glimpse of our area’s “flying flowers.”
During the summer months, youth ages 4 to 13 are invited to participate in day camps.
During the spring and fall, programming shifts from public programs to environmental education for school groups. The park serves as an outdoor classroom for area schools. Students participate in hands-on environmental education activities to further their awareness and understanding of the natural world. Reservations must be made in advance.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.