Mount Pisgah State Park is in the scenic Endless Mountains region of Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier.

Midway between Troy and Towanda in Bradford County, the 1,302-acre park is along Mill Creek, at the base of Mt. Pisgah, elevation 2,260 feet.

The park is only two miles north of US 6, the major route through the northern tier.

Secondary roads passing through the villages of East Troy and West Burlington travel over rolling farmland to the park.

A dam on Mill Creek forms Stephen Foster Lake, named after the famous composer and onetime local resident. The 75-acre lake provides fishing, boating, and skating.

Adjacent to the park are Mt. Pisgah County Park and State Game Lands 289.