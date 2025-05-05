Overview
The 5,286-acre Nockamixon State Park is in the rolling hills of scenic Bucks County, close enough to Philadelphia for a day trip, but far enough away for a vacation.
Tohickon Creek, Three Mile Run, and Haycock Run feed the 1,450-acre Lake Nockamixon, which is a rest stop for migrating waterfowl and a destination for boaters and anglers.
Visitors can stay the night in a cabin or enjoy the many activities of the park for the day. Popular activities are picnicking, swimming in the pool, hiking, biking, disc golfing, hunting, fishing, and boating.
Plan Your Visit
1542 Mountain View Drive
Quakertown, PA 18951
215-529-7300
nockamixonsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours.
Fishing and boating is permitted 24 hours-a-day in designated areas. Some park areas are closed to vehicles in the winter. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Nockamixon State Park is along PA 563, just off PA 313, five miles east of Quakertown and nine miles north of Doylestown.
The main entrances are along PA 563 and can be reached via PA 309 and PA 313, or from the north from PA 611 and PA 412.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.46342 Long. -75.24179
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Grand View Health
700 Lawn Avenue
Sellersville, PA 18960
215-453-4000
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Nockamixon State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreational programs. Programs are offered late spring through fall.
Through guided walks, hands-on educational activities, children’s programs, and evening programs, visitors gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
The Environmental Education Center is only open for programs.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric vehicle charging station is available for public use in the parking area near the marina.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.