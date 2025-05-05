Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Development

    Pennsylvania State Parks offer a variety of professional development opportunities for:

    • Classroom Teachers (pre-K to college level)
    • Pre-service Teachers
    • Non-formal Environmental Educators
    A group of educators sitting at tables with supplies for planning programs

    Trainings can be:

    • Hosted at state park sites
    • Scheduled for a school or district
    • Virtual
    • Hybrid (in-person and virtual)

    All curricula address the PA Department of Education standards, including Pennsylvania's Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy, and Sustainability (STEELS) standards.

    For Pennsylvania-certified educators, Act 48 hours are offered for all curricula listed.

    Professional Development Opportunities