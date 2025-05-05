Professional Development

Trainings can be:
- Hosted at state park sites
- Scheduled for a school or district
- Virtual
- Hybrid (in-person and virtual)
All curricula address the PA Department of Education standards, including Pennsylvania's Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy, and Sustainability (STEELS) standards.
For Pennsylvania-certified educators, Act 48 hours are offered for all curricula listed.
GO Teach The GO Teach curriculum aims to expose Pennsylvania’s youth to healthy, lifelong physical activities while creating a sense of responsibility and stewardship to protect the natural resources of the Commonwealth.
Pennsylvania Songbirds Pennsylvania Songbirds is an activity guide for K-8 practicing and pre-service teachers, school administrators, college professors, and non-formal educators who would like to engage children in science and our environment through the wonderful world of birds.
Watershed Education The Bureau of State Parks’ Watershed Education program is an interdisciplinary, watershed-based, educational curriculum for grades 6 – 12, which promotes investigation, research, and decision-making skills to increase environmental literacy among students.
Pennsylvania Land Choices Pennsylvania Land Choices is an award-winning educational curriculum developed by the Bureau of State Parks as a tool for teachers to educate students about land use, land conservation, and sustainable communities.
Project Learning Tree Project Learning Tree is an award-winning, environmental education program committed to advancing forest literacy and green career pathways, using trees and forests as windows on the world.
Project WET Project WET provides hands-on, science-based, water education lessons to formal and non-formal educators around the world. These resources encourage responsible environmental stewardship and promote meaningful action to address environmental challenges, climate change, social justice, and sustainability.
Project Wild Project WILD seeks to provide wildlife-based conservation and environmental education lessons that foster responsible actions toward wildlife.