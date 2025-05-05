Overview
The 1,025-acre Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area straddles Blue Mountain and is the habitat of large trees of numerous species, which are homes for deep forest birds, especially warblers.
During the summer and fall, the old field is filled with blooming wildflowers like butterfly weed.
During late-July and early-August, the flowers attract field birds and many varieties of butterflies.
Plan Your Visit
c/o Memorial Lake State Park
18 Boundary Road
Grantville, PA 17028-9682
717-865-6470
memorialsp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact Memorial Lake State Park for facility seasons and hours.
From US 322 , take the Fishing Creek Exit.
Turn east onto Fishing Creek Valley Road (SR 443).
The conservation area is 2.6 miles on the right.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.35907 Long. -76.86732
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg
111 South Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
717-782-3131
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area offers a wide variety of programs year-round. Gain a better understanding of the park’s natural, cultural, and historical resources through diverse program offerings. Many programs feature the abundant wildlife and forest management practices that can be seen in the conservation area.
What We Offer
Public Programs: Guided outdoor recreation, hands-on activities, outdoor education, and special events for all ages.
Group Learning Opportunities:
- School groups can schedule standards-aligned, inquiry-based environmental education programs by contacting the park. We encourage scheduling at least three months in advance as available dates fill quickly. Options are offered for field experiences and in-school lessons.
- Organized groups can schedule a wide variety of inquiry-based outdoor education programs by contacting the park. We encourage scheduling early as available dates fill quickly.
Educator Opportunities: A wide-variety of standards-aligned professional development trainings are available for formal and non-formal educators.
Ready to learn? Contact the park or explore the DCNR Calendar of Events for the latest offerings.
This designation is for land donated to DCNR's Bureau of State Parks and managed for the purposes of:
- Preserving open space
- Conserving natural resources
- Providing opportunities for passive, non-motorized, low-density outdoor recreation and environmental education activities
A conservation area is characterized as a large area with few improvements and no through roads. Recreational facilities and development are minimal.
Conservation areas are used for:
- Low-impact recreation
- Outdoor classrooms
- Examples of proper stewardship and resource management
The donation of land can be covered by a restrictive covenant.
A restrictive covenant is a condition that is written into a deed, either by the seller or person donating the property, that must be adhered to by the person or organization that assumes possession of the property.
Some of the restrictive covenants placed on the transfer of this property include:
The land is intended for use, enjoyment, and education of all citizens of the commonwealth. Environmental, outdoor, and forest resources management education will be emphasized.
Only passive recreational activities will be allowed. Horseback riding, biking, and motorized equipment are prohibited except for the official use equipment and accommodations for disabled people, are prohibited.
Acceptable forestry practices will govern resource management. Generally, only dead and downed trees should be harvested, except on forest demonstration areas.