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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Bike Riding

    If your need for speed is on two wheels, there are lots of options in our Pennsylvania state parks or the vast network of rail trails in Pennsylvania for a spin on flat, family-friendly trails.

    A man and a woman riding bicycles over a brown metal bridge

    The bike trails found in state parks feature a variety of sizes, terrain and scenic views.

    An added bonus is that you can take advantage of the many resources, facilities and activities found within each park.

    Use the map below to find parks with biking.

    Biking by Region

    Click the region links below for a listing of state park parks with biking. The following state parks offer bicycling trails, which are paved or fine aggregate surface trails, and generally flat:

    State Park Biking Rules and Regulations

    Pennsylvania state law requires all bicyclists under the age of 12 to wear an approved helmet.

    All traditional bicycles (bikes) and electric bicycles (e-bikes) are permitted on state park roads and any trails designated for biking or mountain biking.

    Biking is prohibited on designated hiking-only trails and any roads or trails marked as prohibited for bikes.

    All riders are required to maintain safe speeds at all times and comply with recommended and/or posted speed limits.

    E-bikes must follow all e-bike guidelines.

    Rail-Trails in Pennsylvania

    Rail Trails are former railway lines that have been converted to paths designed for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

    Pennsylvania has close to 100 different rail trails, covering more than 1,000 miles.

    Explore Pennsylvania Trails contains maps and information about rail trails in Pennsylvania. Some of the best known rail-trails for bike riding include:

    Somerset, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette and Allegheny counties

    Considered to be one of the nation’s most popular rail trails, the Great Allegheny PassageOpens In A New Window begins in Pittsburgh and crosses the border into Maryland -- eventually ending in the nation’s capital.

    The 335-mile journey from Pittsburgh to the end of the trail makes it the longest unpaved bike path on the East Coast.

    Crushed limestone offers a smooth surface for bikers, hikers, runners and cross country skiers to experience all the natural beauty between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

    Explore the Great Allegheny Passage

    York County

    Extending 21 miles through urban and rural landscapes, the Heritage Rail Trail County ParkOpens In A New Window runs south from the City of York to the Mason-Dixon Line.

    Winding through farmlands, along the bank of Codorus Creek and throughout York City, the rail trail welcomes all ages to run, bike or walk the scenic path.

    The four historic structures along the way, including the Colonial Courthouse in York City, provide opportunities to learn the area’s rich history.

    Explore the Heritage Rail Trail County Park

    Lycoming and Tioga counties

    Hop on a bike or lace up those hiking boots and take a trip on the trail hailed as one of the “10 best places to take a bike tour” by USA Today.

    This historic 62-mile Pine Creek Rail TrailOpens In A New Window in the Pennsylvania Wilds, once used to transport freight by train from Wellsboro to Williamsport, is perfect for a relaxing bike ride.

    Explore the Pine Creek Rail Trail

    Luzerne, Lehigh, Carbon, Bucks and Northampton counties

    The D and L TrailOpens In A New Window is a 165-mile multi-use trail. The trail incorporates rail trails, rails with trails, share-the-road sections, and canal towpaths.

    The trail follows the route that anthracite coal took from mine to market.

    It winds through northern mountains and along the banks of the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers through northeast Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley, and Bucks County.

    Explore the Delaware and Lehigh Trail

    Bike Safety

    • Be safe—don’t forget your helmet! Pennsylvania state law requires all bicyclists under the age of 12 to wear an approved helmet. Helmets must be worn level and snug on top of the head with the chin strap securely fastened.
    • Please be considerate of other trail users; ride to the right and signal when passing.