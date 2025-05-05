The bike trails found in state parks feature a variety of sizes, terrain and scenic views.
An added bonus is that you can take advantage of the many resources, facilities and activities found within each park.
Use the map below to find parks with biking.
Biking by Region
Click the region links below for a listing of state park parks with biking. The following state parks offer bicycling trails, which are paved or fine aggregate surface trails, and generally flat:
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Canoe Creek State ParkThe 1-mile Bike Trail is between US 22 and Mattern Road. The trail explores many habitats in the park, like forests, riparian areas, wetlands and fields.
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Gifford Pinchot State ParkThe trails between the campground and the Conewago Day Use Area are for joint-use by hikers, cross-country skiers and bicycles. The multipurpose trail network consists of a 3.5-mile outer loop with a number of internal connectors. The trail winds through woodlands and along the lakeshore and is designed for a slow, leisurely ride. A seasonal bike rental is in the Conewago Day Use Area.
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Pine Grove Furnace State ParkAll park roads and service roads are open to bicycles unless posted otherwise. A two-mile bike trail connects the Furnace Stack Day Use Area with the Laurel Lake Day Use Area.
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Prince Gallitzin State ParkAll bicyclists may use park roads open to public travel. Campers may cycle the 2.3-mile multi-use trail around the perimeter of the campground.
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Shawnee State ParkThe 3.4-mile Lakeshore Trail is easy biking and includes a small section of shared road. All other designated bicycling trails are moderate difficulty -- a total of 7.5 miles of bike trails.
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Trough Creek State ParkOld Forge Road west of Great Trough Creek is a 3.5-mile dirt road that can be biked to the edge of Raystown Laketrails.
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Benjamin Rush State ParkThe 3.5 miles of gravel, multi-use trails wander through forest and open fields and connect to the Fairmont Park system and local neighborhoods.
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Big Pocono State ParkBicycles are permitted on all hard surface roads shared by vehicles.
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Delaware Canal State ParkThe 60-mile long Delaware Canal towpath runs from Easton to Bristol and is a National Recreation Trail. Across the river is the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park in New Jersey. Together, Delaware Canal State Park and D&R State Park have formed a series of looping trails connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey via five bridges.
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Fort Washington State ParkThe 2.5 mile Green Ribbon Trail provides opportunities for biking, hiking and cross-country skiing along Wissahickon Creek.
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Lehigh Gorge State ParkThe Lehigh Gorge Trail is open for biking. Wide tires are recommended. Bicycle rentals and shuttle service are available throughout the area.
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Locust Lake State ParkA paved, 1.3-mile long bike trail circles the lake and gives an excellent view of the lake.
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Nockamixon State ParkThe popular 2-mile paved bicycle trail winds through the Day Use Area and is ideal for bicycles, strollers, wheelchairs, and walkers.
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Norristown Farm ParkThere are 8-miles of trails throughout the park. Most trails are paved and used for walking, rollerblading, and bicycling.
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Promised Land State ParkRiders share the road on the 6.5-mile paved road around Promised Land Lake. Bicycles are not permitted on hiking trails in the park.
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Ridley Creek State ParkThe 5-mile, paved multi-use trail along Sycamore Mills and Forge roads is designated for bicycles, joggers, walkers, and cross-country skiers.
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Swatara State ParkThe wide and flat Bear Hole Trail and Swatara Rail Trail are excellent trail rides on bikes with wide tires. The Northern and Southern Multi-use Loops are popular rides and comprise 11 miles of trails. There is a total of 14.8 miles of bike trails in the park.
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Tyler State ParkThere are 10.5-miles of bike trails in the park. Trails are named at each intersection. Picnic tables are along the bicycle trails for rest stops.
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Washington Crossing Historic ParkThe 60-mile long Delaware Canal towpath runs from Easton to Bristol and is a National Recreation Trail. It runs through the park.
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White Clay Creek PreserveBicyclists may use portions of Edwin Leid Trail. Bicyclists also use the roads in and along the borders of the preserve.
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Cook Forest State ParkBikes are permitted on all one-way, dirt roads within the park. A 13-mile bicycle route follows lightly traveled roads within the park and a portion of Hefren Run Trail. Biking on hiking trails is prohibited except on the bicycle route portion of Hefren Run Trail.
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Keystone State ParkThe Lakeside Trail is excellent for bikes of all types. This 2-mile, level trail loops around the lake on park roads and walkways.
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Maurice K. Goddard State ParkThe 12-mile John C. Oliver multi-purpose Trail is paved and follows the north and south shorelines.
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Moraine State ParkA paved, 7-mile bicycle trail winds near the shoreline between Davis Hollow and the bike rental building in the northwest corner of the park.
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Ohiopyle State ParkThe Youghiogheny River Trail has 27 miles of trail in the park and is part of the Great Allegheny Passage rail-trail.
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Oil Creek State ParkA 9.7-mile paved bicycle trail through scenic Oil Creek Gorge is a major park attraction. Trail users may rent bicycles at the park office. Picnic tables, benches, rain shelters and restrooms are at key points along the trail.
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Point State ParkBicyclists can ride along the paved pathways through the park to reach various bike routes throughout the city that connect to the North Shore Trail, the South Side Trail, and the Eliza Furnace Trail. The Great Allegheny Passage rail trail offers 141 miles of hiking and biking between Cumberland, Maryland and Point State Park. In Cumberland, the Great Allegheny Passage joins the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Towpath, creating a continuous trail experience (325 miles long) to Washington, DC.
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Presque Isle State ParkThe Karl Boyes Multi-Purpose National Recreation Trail makes a 13.5-mile circuit of the park. This paved trail is designated as a National Recreation Trail. A seasonal bike rental is in the Waterworks Pumphouse area, near the Cookhouse Pavilion.
State Park Biking Rules and Regulations
Pennsylvania state law requires all bicyclists under the age of 12 to wear an approved helmet.
All traditional bicycles (bikes) and electric bicycles (e-bikes) are permitted on state park roads and any trails designated for biking or mountain biking.
Biking is prohibited on designated hiking-only trails and any roads or trails marked as prohibited for bikes.
All riders are required to maintain safe speeds at all times and comply with recommended and/or posted speed limits.
E-bikes must follow all e-bike guidelines.
Rail-Trails in Pennsylvania
Rail Trails are former railway lines that have been converted to paths designed for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.
Pennsylvania has close to 100 different rail trails, covering more than 1,000 miles.
Explore Pennsylvania Trails contains maps and information about rail trails in Pennsylvania. Some of the best known rail-trails for bike riding include:
Somerset, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette and Allegheny counties
Considered to be one of the nation’s most popular rail trails, the Great Allegheny PassageOpens In A New Window begins in Pittsburgh and crosses the border into Maryland -- eventually ending in the nation’s capital.
The 335-mile journey from Pittsburgh to the end of the trail makes it the longest unpaved bike path on the East Coast.
Crushed limestone offers a smooth surface for bikers, hikers, runners and cross country skiers to experience all the natural beauty between Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.
York County
Extending 21 miles through urban and rural landscapes, the Heritage Rail Trail County ParkOpens In A New Window runs south from the City of York to the Mason-Dixon Line.
Winding through farmlands, along the bank of Codorus Creek and throughout York City, the rail trail welcomes all ages to run, bike or walk the scenic path.
The four historic structures along the way, including the Colonial Courthouse in York City, provide opportunities to learn the area’s rich history.
Lycoming and Tioga counties
Hop on a bike or lace up those hiking boots and take a trip on the trail hailed as one of the “10 best places to take a bike tour” by USA Today.
This historic 62-mile Pine Creek Rail TrailOpens In A New Window in the Pennsylvania Wilds, once used to transport freight by train from Wellsboro to Williamsport, is perfect for a relaxing bike ride.
Luzerne, Lehigh, Carbon, Bucks and Northampton counties
The D and L TrailOpens In A New Window is a 165-mile multi-use trail. The trail incorporates rail trails, rails with trails, share-the-road sections, and canal towpaths.
The trail follows the route that anthracite coal took from mine to market.
It winds through northern mountains and along the banks of the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers through northeast Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley, and Bucks County.
Bike Safety
- Be safe—don’t forget your helmet! Pennsylvania state law requires all bicyclists under the age of 12 to wear an approved helmet. Helmets must be worn level and snug on top of the head with the chin strap securely fastened.
- Please be considerate of other trail users; ride to the right and signal when passing.