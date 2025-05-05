State Park Biking Rules and Regulations

Pennsylvania state law requires all bicyclists under the age of 12 to wear an approved helmet.

All traditional bicycles (bikes) and electric bicycles (e-bikes) are permitted on state park roads and any trails designated for biking or mountain biking.

Biking is prohibited on designated hiking-only trails and any roads or trails marked as prohibited for bikes.

All riders are required to maintain safe speeds at all times and comply with recommended and/or posted speed limits.

E-bikes must follow all e-bike guidelines.