The 1,125-acre Caledonia State Park is in Adams and Franklin counties, midway between Chambersburg and Gettysburg along Lincoln Highway, US 30.

The park is nestled within South Mountain, the northern terminus of the well-known Blue Ridge Mountains running from Georgia to Pennsylvania. Within South Mountain are four state parks and 84,000 acres of state forest land waiting to be explored and enjoyed. The soils on either side of South Mountain are ideal for fruit production, proven by the abundance of orchards in the surrounding area.