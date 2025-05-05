Overview
The 1,125-acre Caledonia State Park is in Adams and Franklin counties, midway between Chambersburg and Gettysburg along Lincoln Highway, US 30.
The park is nestled within South Mountain, the northern terminus of the well-known Blue Ridge Mountains running from Georgia to Pennsylvania. Within South Mountain are four state parks and 84,000 acres of state forest land waiting to be explored and enjoyed. The soils on either side of South Mountain are ideal for fruit production, proven by the abundance of orchards in the surrounding area.
Plan Your Visit
101 Pine Grove Road
Fayetteville, PA 17222-8224
717-352-2161
caledoniasp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours.
Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Caledonia is at the intersection of US 30 and PA 233.
- From Chambersburg, follow US 30 east 11 miles to the park.
- From Gettysburg, follow US 30 west 15 miles to the park.
- From Harrisburg, follow I-81 53 miles to Chambersburg, then 7.3 miles east on US 30.
GPS DD: Lat. 39.9089, Long. -77.4783
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Chambersburg Hospital
122 North 7th Street
Chambersburg, PA 17201
717-267-3000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Wi-Fi is available inside the park office and within approximately 50 feet surrounding the office building.
Wi-Fi is not available in the campground or day-use area.
A park educator offers programming during the summer season. The history and environment of the area are topics for discovery for park visitors of all ages.
Children’s programs, guided walks, and campfire programs are scheduled throughout the summer season.
The Thaddeus Steven Blacksmith Shop has operating hours during the summer. Visitors can tour and, on occasion, visit with a guest blacksmith as he hammers out iron products.
The park also is the home of the Pennsylvania Forest Heritage Discovery Center, located across from the park office.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Caledonia’s Summer Sunday School dates back to the summer of 1917 when the Manges and Moyer families decided to provide a Sunday school for their and other families’ children who spent the summer months vacationing at Caledonia, be it in tents or the increasing cabin community around the park.
Since 1955, the Franklin County Sunday School Association has kept the tradition alive and offers outdoor, nondenominational Sunday school from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend.
All are welcome to attend.
Since 1952, the Totem Pole Playhouse, a summer stock theater, has offered performances during the summer months. Request a schedule of shows by contacting:
Totem Pole Playhouse
9555 Golf Course Road
P.O. Box 603
Fayetteville, PA 17222
888-805-7056 / 717-352-2164
This event is held annually on the second Saturday during July. As many as 150 skilled crafts people and artists display and sell their creations.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in parking lot #2 by the restrooms.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.