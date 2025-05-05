Overview
The 3,002-acre Beltzville State Park is in the southern foothills of the Poconos. Pohopoco Creek, an excellent trout stream, feeds the 949-acre Beltzville Lake, which is a rest stop for migrating waterfowl and is a destination for boaters and anglers. The sand beach and picnic pavilions are very popular.
Recreational facilities are a result of a cooperative effort of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of State Parks and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Plan Your Visit
2950 Pohopoco Drive
Lehighton, PA 18235-8905
610-377-0045
beltzvillesp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year sunrise to sunset.
The beach and day use areas are open specific seasons and hours:
- From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the beach and day use area are open every day from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
- During the remainder of year, the day use area is open every day from 8:00 AM to dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Beltzville is five miles east of Lehighton, just off US 209. From the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, take Exit 74 and follow the signs to the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.86468 Long. -75.629
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital
211 North 12th Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
610-377-1300
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as “wheelchair.”
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Beltzville State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs March through October. Visitors gain appreciation and awareness toward the natural and historical resources through:
- Guided walks
- Hands-on activities
- Programs
The park’s environmental center and amphitheater serve as the focal point for educational programs conducted at the park.
♿ The environmental interpretive center is ADA accessible.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Overnight lodging on watercraft, in self-contained campers, or in any other form is strictly prohibited. Information about local camping areas is available at the park office.