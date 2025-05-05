Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Beltzville State Park

    Adventure awaits at Beltzville State Park in eastern Pennsylvania.

     

    2950 Pohopoco Drive
    Lehighton, PA 18235-8905
    610-377-0045
    beltzvillesp@pa.gov

    Make a Reservation
    Find Park Maps and Guides
    Two kayakers paddling on the lake with a forest in the background

    Overview

    The 3,002-acre Beltzville State Park is in the southern foothills of the Poconos. Pohopoco Creek, an excellent trout stream, feeds the 949-acre Beltzville Lake, which is a rest stop for migrating waterfowl and is a destination for boaters and anglers. The sand beach and picnic pavilions are very popular.

    Recreational facilities are a result of a cooperative effort of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of State Parks and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    2950 Pohopoco Drive
    Lehighton, PA 18235-8905
    610-377-0045
    beltzvillesp@pa.gov

    Facebook

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year sunrise to sunset.

    The beach and day use areas are open specific seasons and hours:

    • From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the beach and day use area are open every day from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. 
    • During the remainder of year, the day use area is open every day from 8:00 AM to dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Beltzville is five miles east of Lehighton, just off US 209. From the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, take Exit 74 and follow the signs to the park.

    GPS DD: Lat. 40.86468 Long. -75.629

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    St. Luke's Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital
    211 North 12th Street
    Lehighton, PA 18235
    610-377-1300

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as “wheelchair.”

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Beltzville State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs March through October. Visitors gain appreciation and awareness toward the natural and historical resources through:

    • Guided walks
    • Hands-on activities
    • Programs

    The park’s environmental center and amphitheater serve as the focal point for educational programs conducted at the park.

    ♿ The environmental interpretive center is ADA accessible.

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Overnight lodging on watercraft, in self-contained campers, or in any other form is strictly prohibited. Information about local camping areas is available at the park office.

    Find nearby attractions by Beltzville State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Beltzville State Park.

    View all events at Beltzville State Park