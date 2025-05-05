The 3,002-acre Beltzville State Park is in the southern foothills of the Poconos. Pohopoco Creek, an excellent trout stream, feeds the 949-acre Beltzville Lake, which is a rest stop for migrating waterfowl and is a destination for boaters and anglers. The sand beach and picnic pavilions are very popular.

Recreational facilities are a result of a cooperative effort of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of State Parks and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.