Overview
Laurel Hill State Park consists of 4,062 acres of mountainous terrain in Somerset County. The 63-acre Laurel Hill Lake is a focal point of the park.
Laurel Hill is surrounded by thousands of acres of pristine state park and state forest lands.
A trail system invites visitors to explore the park and observe the diversity of plants and wildlife. The Jones Mill Run Dam and the Hemlock Trail Natural Area are two must-see destinations on your visit.
Plan Your Visit
1454 Laurel Hill Park Road
Somerset, PA 15501-5629
814-445-7725
laurelhillsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
From I-76, take Exit 110 (Somerset) and drive west on PA 31 from Somerset for eight miles. Turn left onto Trent Road and follow the directional signs to Laurel Hill State Park.
The park may also be reached from Exit 91 (Donegal) of I-76 by turning left on PA 31 east and traveling 14 miles. Turn right onto Trent Road and follow directional signs to the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.01023 Long. -79.2244
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Somerset Hospital
225 South Center Avenue
Somerset, PA 15501
814-443-5000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreational programs year round. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation and understanding of the park’s natural and cultural resources and enjoy diverse recreational opportunities.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A visitor center is located within the beige farmhouse at the entrance to the campground.
Gift Shop
Inside the visitor center, visit the volunteer-supported gift shop for clothing, books, educational toys, and Laurel Hill State Park complex souvenirs. Proceeds benefit the parks’ educational and recreational programs.