Overview
Located on the southern reaches of the Laurel Ridge, Ohiopyle State Park encompasses approximately 20,500 acres of rugged natural beauty and serves as the gateway to the Laurel Highlands.
Close to major metropolitan areas and offering vast choices of activities, Ohiopyle State Park attracts millions of visitors annually.
Passing through the heart of the park, the rushing waters of the Youghiogheny [yawki-gay-nee] River Gorge are the centerpiece for Ohiopyle.
The “Yough” [yawk] provides some of the best whitewater boating in the eastern United States, as well as spectacular scenery.
Ohiopyle is the southern gateway into the Laurel Highlands and represents the beautiful natural resources and unique sense of community that visitors can find throughout the region.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
124 Main Street
Ohiopyle, PA 15470
724-329-8591
ohiopylesp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
PO Box 105
Ohiopyle, PA 15470
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office and visitor center hours are:
- January 1 to April 15 -- Open Monday to Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., closed on Sundays.
- April 16 to October 31 -- Open seven days-a-week, 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
- November 1 to December 31 -- Open Monday to Saturday, 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., closed on Sundays.
- Closed on all state holidays.
Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
From the PA Turnpike
- Take Exit 91, Donegal.
- Turn left onto PA 31 east.
- Travel about two miles, turn right onto PA 711 and PA 381 south.
- Travel ten miles to Normalville, turn left onto PA 381 south.
- Drive for 11 miles to Ohiopyle.
From the South (DC, MD, VA)
- Take I-270 north to Frederick, MD.
- Take I-70 west to Hancock, MD.
- Take Rt. 40 and I-68 through Cumberland.
- Take Exit 14 (Keysers Ridge) to Rt. 40 west to Farmington, PA.
- Turn right onto PA 381 north for eight miles to Ohiopyle.
From the South (WV)
- Take I-79 north to I-68 east.
- Take Bruceton Mills Exit to Rt. 26 north. At the Pennsylvania border it becomes PA 281 north.
- Turn left onto PA 40 west, to Farmington.
- Turn right onto PA 381 north to Ohiopyle.
Special Directions for Large RVs to Kentuck Campground
- SR 2019 is very steep. Large RVs should avoid this road.
- Take PA 40 to SR 2010 (Chalk Hill-Ohiopyle Rd). Follow it for eight miles to a stop sign.
- Go straight to the campground.
For GPS Units: GPS coordinates for many locations are on the park map and in the text. For those who want to use an address, use 124 Main Street, Ohiopyle, PA 15470.
This should direct you to the center of the park. Follow signage once you are in the park to find your desired destination.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 39.86813 Long. -79.4943
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Uniontown Hospital
500 West Berkeley Street
Uniontown, PA 15401
724-430-5000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The Ohiopyle State Park Office -- Laurel Highlands Falls Area Visitor Center is an activity and information hub for the park and serves as a gateway to the larger Laurel Highlands region.
Diverse exhibits throughout the building help visitors learn about wildlife and recreational opportunities in the park and region.
A strong commitment to conservation and sustainable design is exhibited throughout the building, leading to long-term efficiency and responsible management.
It was designed and constructed to United States Green Building Council Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) guidelines for new construction.
In 2015, the building was awarded United States Green Building Council LEED Gold Certification and a United States Green Building Council Forever Green Award.
To find out more about the sustainability features incorporated throughout the center, explore the Going for Gold! Sustainable Building Design at Work Fact Sheet (PDF).
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Programs focus on the Youghiogheny River, its gorge, and the natural, cultural, and recreational resources of the Ohiopyle area.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the train station parking lot.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.