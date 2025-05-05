Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Little Pine State Park

    Adventure awaits at Little Pine State Park in north central Pennsylvania. 

     

    4205 Little Pine Creek Road
    Waterville, PA 17776-9705
    570-753-6000
    littlepinesp@pa.gov

    Lush green forest and grasslands with a creek running through

    Overview

    The 2,158-acre Little Pine State Park is surrounded by a beautiful mountain section of Tiadaghton State Forest in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

    The 45-acre Little Pine Lake, hiking trails, campground, and nesting bald eagles are prime attractions to the park.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours.

    Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The park is in Lycoming County.

    • From the south, take U.S. Route 220 to the Pine Creek Exit near Jersey Shore. Take Pennsylvania Route 44 north 11 miles to Waterville, then turn right onto State Route 4001 and go four miles to the park.
    • From the northwest, take Pennsylvania Route 120 south to the village of Hyner. Turn left onto Hyner Mountain Road. Take Pennsylvania Route 44 south to Waterville and turn left onto State Route 4001.
    • From the north and northeast, take U.S. Route 6 to Wellsboro, then Pennsylvania Route 287 south to English Center and State Route 4001 to the park.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Latitude 41.36354 Longitude -77.35740

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
    1020 Thompson Street
    Jersey Shore, PA 17740
    570-398-0100

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Environmental education programs are offered on a seasonal basis. Guided walks, evening programs, hands-on learning activities, and craft programs are offered to park visitors in the summer season.

    Topics include:
    • Astronomy
    • Botany
    • Entomology
    • Folklore
    • Zoology
    • Others

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Annual Autumn Festival

    This annual event focuses on the outdoor recreational opportunities in northcentral Pennsylvania. Activities include:

    • Guided walks
    • Crafts
    • Presentations
    • Informational displays by private and government conservation organizations

    The festival is held the Sunday of the second full weekend in October.

    Activities

