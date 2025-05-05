Overview
Denton Hill State park is located in the upper reaches of the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Situated on the northern slope of Denton Hill, the park’s elevation ranges from 1,800 to 2,400 feet above sea-level.
The steep grade of the park facilitated the establishment of a downhill ski area and lodge when the site was developed in the 1950s and 1960s.
Though the ski area has been closed since 2014, in 2023, DCNR announced a public-private partnership was being negotiated to allow Denton Go, LLC. to operate the concession at Denton Hill State Park to return Denton Hill to a four-season recreation destination.
Denton Go is currently operating recreational activity in the park offering certain amenities as the public-private partnership is taking shape.
For more information about the history of the Denton Hill Master Planning process, visit the Denton Hill State Park Master Planning web page.
Other recreational activities are currently available at Denton Hill.
Hikers can find year-round access to Susquehannock State Forest’s Billy Lewis Area Trail System and fishing and hunting opportunities can be found on site.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
80 Elm Hollow Road
Ulysses, PA 16948
814-435-5010
lymanrunsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Lyman Run State Park
454 Lyman Run Road
Galeton, PA 16922
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Lyman Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Denton Hill State Park is along U.S. Route 6 in Potter County, Pennsylvania.
GPS decimal degrees: Latitude 41.77794 Longitude -77.82786
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Nearest Hospital
Cole Memorial
1001 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-274-9300
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.