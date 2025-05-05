Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Denton Hill State Park

    Adventure awaits at Denton Hill State Park in north central Pennsylvania. 

     

    Street Address:
    80 Elm Hollow Road
    Ulysses, PA 16948
    814-435-5010
    lymanrunsp@pa.gov

    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A building with many glass windows reflects the green grass and blue sky

    Overview

    Denton Hill State park is located in the upper reaches of the Pennsylvania Wilds.

    Situated on the northern slope of Denton Hill, the park’s elevation ranges from 1,800 to 2,400 feet above sea-level.​​

    The steep grade of the park facilitated the establishment of a downhill ski area and lodge when the site was developed in the 1950s and 1960s.

    Though the ski area has been closed since 2014, in 2023, DCNR announced a public-private partnership was being negotiated to allow Denton Go, LLC. to operate the concession at Denton Hill State Park to return Denton Hill to a four-season recreation destination.

    Denton Go is currently operating recreational activity in the park offering certain amenities as the public-private partnership is taking shape. 

    For more information about the history of the Denton Hill Master Planning process, visit the Denton Hill State Park Master Planning web ​​page.

    Other recreational activities are currently available at Denton Hill.

    Hikers can find year-round access to Susquehannock State Forest’s Billy Lewis Area Trail System and fishing and hunting opportunities can be found on site.

    Park Master Plan

    Plan Your Visit

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Lyman Run State Park
    454 Lyman Run Road
    Galeton, PA 16922

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Lyman Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Denton Hill State Park is along U.S. Route 6 in Potter County, Pennsylvania.

    GPS decimal degrees: Latitude 41.77794 Longitude -77.82786

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Nearest Hospital

    Cole Memorial
    1001 East Second Street
    Coudersport, PA 16915
    814-274-9300​

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Denton Hill State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Denton Hill State Park.

