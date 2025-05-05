Denton Hill State park is located in the upper reaches of the Pennsylvania Wilds.

Situated on the northern slope of Denton Hill, the park’s elevation ranges from 1,800 to 2,400 feet above sea-level.​​



The steep grade of the park facilitated the establishment of a downhill ski area and lodge when the site was developed in the 1950s and 1960s.

Though the ski area has been closed since 2014, in 2023, DCNR announced a public-private partnership was being negotiated to allow Denton Go, LLC. to operate the concession at Denton Hill State Park to return Denton Hill to a four-season recreation destination.

Denton Go is currently operating recreational activity in the park offering certain amenities as the public-private partnership is taking shape.

For more information about the history of the Denton Hill Master Planning process, visit the Denton Hill State Park Master Planning web ​​page.

Other recreational activities are currently available at Denton Hill.

Hikers can find year-round access to Susquehannock State Forest’s Billy Lewis Area Trail System and fishing and hunting opportunities can be found on site.