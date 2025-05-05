Skip to agency navigation
    DCNR's Accomplishments

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is Pennsylvania’s conservation leader and chief cheerleader for the health and economic benefits of outdoor recreation.

     

    Our educators, rangers, administrators, managers, and other staff work tirelessly to support new parks in our communities, protect our pollinators, serve visitors, fight wildfires, map what is underground, construct high-performance buildings in our system, and so much more.

    Here is a recap of some of the top highlights from DCNR in 2025. These accomplishments would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the more than 2,700 full-time and seasonal employees who embody public service and DCNR's mission.

    Still Open. Still Awesome.

    As federal closures to popular national park campgrounds left many outdoor enthusiasts without access to beloved destinations, DCNR stepped up and reminded the public that Pennsylvania's public lands are Still Open, Still Awesome. We saw an immediate increase to campsite bookings and posted a strong year of having our 7,100-plus campsites used.  

    Following an early surge in camping in areas where federal campsites were closed, the momentum for visiting public lands continued through the summer, a reminder of the critical role DCNR plays for the millions of residents and visitors who enjoy nature in Pennsylvania. The cherry on top of a strong summer recreation season? One of our top outdoor recreation destination parks, Ohiopyle State Park was ranked No. 1 of the 'Great-Value Stays' for U.S. state parks. Eight others ranked in the top 100.

    A scenic view of a calm lake surrounded by autumn foliage, with rolling hills in the background. The text overlay reads "STILL OPEN. STILL AWESOME." at the top, and "PENNSYLVANIA THE GREAT AMERICAN GETAWAY" at the bottom, along with the logo of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

    Advancing Core Agency Priorities and Stewarding Pennsylvania's Natural Resources 

    DCNR's Bureau of Forestry released a new strategic plan, Forests for All, emphasizing strengthening forest management foundations, connecting with people and communities, and investing in its staff and teams. The plan is a roadmap to ensure Pennsylvanians' Constitutional right to clean air, pure water, and the preservation of the environment while strengthening forestry management and public engagement all across the Commonwealth.

    Explore the Forests for All Strategic Plan

    The Bureau of Geologic Survey was selected to participate in a $4 million aerial survey to generate high-resolution data to better understand the distribution of "critical minerals," materials vital to American industry and vulnerable to disruption. This multistate effort will not only guide future geological and tectonic discoveries but also support businesses in pursuing responsible and well-informed mineral exploration. 

    Geological Survey Quick Facts

    3,250 Square miles of new geological mapping data and interpretation within the Commonwealth
    800,000+ documents and objects were entered in the Exploration and Development Wells Information Network (EDWIN)
    650,000+ well records have been qualified for locational accuracy and an estimated 10 percent of well records have been verified with their correct parcels on the Pennsylvania Groundwater Inventory System (PaGWIS).
    Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, wearing a blue shirt, shakes hands with a member of a group in yellow firefighting uniforms outside a building. Governor Josh Shapiro visited DCNR staff in Michaux State Forest to survey the damage and call for increased support of firefighters.

    Pennsylvania’s wildland firefighters again answered the call of duty, deploying to western wildfires throughout the summer. Pennsylvania's spring wildfire season was particularly active as a result of an extremely dry winter. Bureau of Forestry staff suppressed and contained three large wildfires:

    • Packerton (Carbon County)
    • Thompson Hollow (Cumberland County)
    • Hammonds Rocks (Cumberland County)

    Wildfire Quick Facts

    1,500 wildfires suppressed
    5,500 acres burned

    Continued Leadership in Sustainability, Conservation, and Environmental Health 

    Under the leadership of recently retired Facility Design and Construction (FDC) Bureau Director Alfred Uzokwe, DCNR continued its commitment to investing in sustainability in 2025.  

    DCNR boasts 18 LEED-certified facilities thanks to the work of FDC under Alfred's stewardship.

    DCNR marked a major sustainability milestone — celebrating 30 years of conservation leadership by unveiling its 30th solar array on public lands. The celebration also honored a range of stormwater and ecological improvements to Gifford Pinchot State Park where the event was held. 

    An aerial view of a serene lake surrounded by green hills and trees in the background. In the foreground, several solar panel arrays are installed in a parking area, with a building visible nearby.

    Work informed by Alfred’s team, and our also recently retired Director of Applied Climate Science Greg Czarnecki, helped us uplift our strong record of environmental stewardship. 

    Here is a look at some of our other highlights in sustainability and conservation for the year:

    It is important to note, these are just a handful of examples of the environmental stewardship DCNR undertakes for forests. Staff in the Bureau of Forestry work on plans with private forest owners, urban, and rural communities to enhance Pennsylvania’s tree cover and to ensure life-sustaining trees are supported in every corner of the Commonwealth. Here are some numbers showing the tremendous impact of DCNR staff in the Bureau of Forestry:  

    Forestry Quick Facts

    600,000 trees planted on state lands to ensure a new generation of trees for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians
    65,000 trees planted in buffers along waterways and lawns through riparian forest buffer and lawn-to-forest programs
    62 acres of lawns converted to meadow habitat for pollinators
    6,000 trees planted in communities to improve air, slow stormwater, increase shade, remove carbon, and beautify neighborhoods
    5 PA Invasive Replace-ive inaugural events hosted throughout Pennsylvania
    1,300 native trees distributed to Pennsylvanians through Invasive Replace-ive to 360 participants
    60 rare, threatened, or endangered plant species conserved to protect the Commonwealth’s biodiversity
    40+ miles of state forest roads improved for public access by using more than 100,000 tons of stone
    75,000 acres of state forest lands treated for spongy moth

    Finally, the creation of the Pennsylvania Woodland Resilience Enhancement Network (PWREN) with $5 million in funding gives forest landowners the opportunity to apply for reimbursements of up to $25,000 to strengthen private woodlands against pests, disease, and the impacts of climate change. 

    Expanding Access to Nature and the Outdoors through Mosaic  

    In 2025, DCNR formally launched Mosaic, a mission-driven, intentional effort to make both the department’s workplace and Pennsylvania’s outdoor places and spaces more inclusive, accessible, and welcoming to all. Grounded in the principle that public lands exist for everyone’s enjoyment, Mosaic reach is agencywide and guides DCNR’s development of all programs, services, and experiences to meet the needs of all communities.  

    Guided by a three-year action plan with clear goals and measurable outcomes, Mosaic centers on five key pillars: Education; Workforce; Community Engagement; History of Public Lands; and Equity and Accessibility.  

    This year, DCNR expanded access to the outdoors by addressing language and physical accessibility barriers and by partnering with other state agencies and community organizations to host inclusive outdoor activities and events, including mental health and sensory-friendly experiences.  

    DCNR also implemented more inclusive communication practices to reach broader audiences and shared new untold cultural histories tied to public lands, helping more people to feel a sense of belonging in Pennsylvania natural places. Mosaic’s impact was highlighted nationally when DCNR’s DEIB Director appeared on the syndicated Sherri Show to encourage more communities to explore and enjoy Pennsylvania’s outdoors. 

    Here are some of the top highlights from DCNR’s 2025 Mosaic efforts: 

    Investing in Park and Forest Infrastructure to Improve Outdoor Experiences

    DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks announced new Timberline glamping accommodations across seven state parks, offering 55 furnished, climate-controlled sites that provide a comfortable, modern way to experience the outdoors starting in spring 2026. The partnership will also generate revenue for future park improvements and strengthen ties between state parks and nearby communities through locally sourced add-ons and experiences.

    Other state park infrastructure investments include: 

    State Park Infrastructure Highlights

    Gifford Pinchot State Park

    An $8 million investment in improving the campground facilities at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County. This expansive project will upgrade one of the most popular campgrounds in Pennsylvania and bring it up to more modern standards.

    Learn More

    Ricketts Glen and Lackawanna State Parks

    Campground improvement projects at Ricketts Glen and Lackawanna state parks to replace the campground shower house and restroom facilities with modern, accessible, and family-friendly amenities.

    Learn More

    Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center

    Renovations of C.H. McConnell Environmental Education Hall at Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center improved the hands-on experience of the more than 4,000 K-12 students who visit the center annually.

    Learn More

    Kinzua Bridge State Park

    Construction continued at Kinzua Bridge State Park on the rehabilitation project for the iconic Skywalk, though workers paused to ensure visitors were able to take in the amazing fall foliage viewing opportunities in the area. The project is expected to be completed in 2027, with another break in the work to allow for fall foliage viewing this year!

    Learn More

    Point State Park

    Work finished months ahead of schedule on a $3.4 million renovation of Point State Park in Pittsburgh to upgrade walkways, utilities, lighting, landscaping, and the park’s iconic fountain ahead of major 2026 events, including the NFL Draft and America’s 250th anniversary.

    Learn More

    These and other improvements across state parks were critical to the millions of visitors who attended state parks in 2025. State parks hosted 306,800 participants at more than 9,600 educational programs. Other state park news from 2025 includes:  

    Parks Quick Facts

    142 concession agreements executed
    $4.4 million value of concession agreements
    3,350 linear feet of riverbank stabilized and enhanced as part of projects in Bendigo, Clear Creek and Jacobsburg state parks
    56,000 volunteer hours benefiting state parks
    287 volunteer opportunities
    3,350 volunteer projects

    Major infrastructure improvements were not just confined to state parks. After years of planning and site work the new Delaware State Forest Resource Management Center opened in the fall of 2025. This modern facility is LEED Silver-certified, offers informative and beautiful interpretive displays to the public, and a state-of-the-art workspace for district staff. 

    Investing in Communities to Elevate Local and Regional Initiatives 

    Time in nature benefits all of us and DCNR continues to be a strong supporter of local, community outdoor opportunities to boost physical and mental health across the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania’s 14,000-plus miles of trails were a key focus for DCNR, where the agency achieved a significant amount of progress in 2025, including closing five major trail gaps. Here are some examples:  

    The department’s work to support motorized recreation trails and off-highway vehicle riding opportunities remains steadfast with the continuation of the 600-mile Northcentral Regional ATV Trail. This regional destination has been a boost to the Pennsylvania Wilds Region and outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania broadly. It also led to the Department of Transportation creating a new process where municipalities or regional organizations that manage trail networks can request an ATV route designation. Other advancements in ATV opportunities include:  

    • The conservation of the 24-mile Piney Rail Corridor in Clarion and Jefferson counties for motorized and non-motorized recreation, which Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis announced in April 2025. Stretching across approximately 550 acres, the Piney Rail Corridor spans six townships and connects with more than a dozen others in Clarion and Jefferson counties. It is expected to generate significant tourism revenue in the Pennsylvania Wilds and ensures the long-term conservation and use of the trail, while contributing to local economic growth and community development. 
    • Significant investments in ATV and snowmobile projects of $2.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively, supported 14 projects across the Commonwealth aimed at expanding motorized recreation opportunities. 

    Supporting Communities Across Pennsylvania, One Project at a Time 

    DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (BRC) builds connections between Pennsylvanians and the outdoors through recreation enhancement, natural resource conservation, and community revitalization efforts. This is done working with communities and organizations across Pennsylvania to provide grants and technical assistance support for local recreation projects, trails and greenways, Heritage Areas, open space, rivers conservation, and environmental education programs. In 2025, BRC closed 317 grant projects. These projects included: 

    Community Quick Facts

    317 grant projects closed
    7,150 acres of land permanently protected
    47 parks further developed and constructed
    89 existing parks rehabilitated
    11.31 miles of new trail constructed
    48 miles of existing trail rehabilitated
    8 Priority Trail Gaps closed
    64 acres of buffers installed

    One of the biggest impacts of BRC in 2025 was the bureau’s annual grant workshop. More than 689 people attended, beating the previous record by nearly 100 people. The record attendance demonstrated the ever-increasing interest and confidence in the program and demand for financial and technical assistance for recreation and conservation projects and initiatives. Other important BRC accomplishments include:

    • Regional staff delivered 36 regional grant workshops, totaling more than 1,700 participants
    • Bureau staff took part in more than 90 program and partner celebrations such as groundbreakings, ribbon cuttings, and planning project kickoffs — a record year for events. 
    • The bureau’s Governor’s Science and Technology Fellow successfully completed a Meaningful Engagement Grant Equity Analysis during their one-year program. The fellowship employs recent college graduates who have a drive to help make Pennsylvania a better place to live and want to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). 

    The Bureau of Recreation and Conservation also supported 47 partnerships, including the work of Heritage Areas and Conservation Landscapes, including: 

    The Conservation Landscape Program, created by DCNR, celebrated 20 years of place-based collaboration in eight regions across Pennsylvania. More than 2,000 partners have been engaged across these regions, with nearly 320,000 acres of lands conserved as a result of this program, and approximately $4.25 million dedicated for mini-grant funding. The program has attracted more than $180 million dollars in non-DCNR grant funding from many sources. 

    DCNR, with the help of students from Shippensburg University, created a Story Map that highlights each landscape and shares best practices being used to achieve conservation, outdoor recreation, and community revitalization goals through the program. 

    The Kittatinny Ridge Conservation Landscape partners realized a major milestone with the Kittatinny Ridge’s designation as a Sentinel Landscape, one of five new Sentinel Landscapes nationwide. This brings more opportunities and resources for coordinated and strategic land conservation and stewardship within this critical corridor 

    DCNR Serving Across the Commonwealth 

    DCNR’s impact goes beyond the focused initiatives outlined in this report. Some of the great work that DCNR staff accomplished in 2025 includes: 

    DCNR’s six bureaus (Administrative Services; Facility Design and Construction; Forestry; Geological Survey; Recreation and Conservation; and State Parks) work synergistically to protect Pennsylvania’s wealth of natural resources. Most people think of DCNR as our 124 state parks, but we are so much more and we hope that through this report, it is clear just how much work goes into conserving and sustaining Pennsylvania's natural resources for present and future generations' use and enjoyment.  