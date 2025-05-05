As federal closures to popular national park campgrounds left many outdoor enthusiasts without access to beloved destinations, DCNR stepped up and reminded the public that Pennsylvania's public lands are Still Open, Still Awesome. We saw an immediate increase to campsite bookings and posted a strong year of having our 7,100-plus campsites used.

Following an early surge in camping in areas where federal campsites were closed, the momentum for visiting public lands continued through the summer, a reminder of the critical role DCNR plays for the millions of residents and visitors who enjoy nature in Pennsylvania. The cherry on top of a strong summer recreation season? One of our top outdoor recreation destination parks, Ohiopyle State Park was ranked No. 1 of the 'Great-Value Stays' for U.S. state parks. Eight others ranked in the top 100.