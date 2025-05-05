Overview
The beautiful, 961-acre Canoe Creek State Park features a 155-acre lake, wetlands, old fields, and mature forests, which provide critical habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife.
The lake is popular for fishing year-round. Hikers enjoy the trails that wind through the many habitats. Picnicking, swimming at the beach, enjoying educational programs, and staying the night in a modern cabin also are popular activities.
Plan Your Visit
205 Canoe Creek Road
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, the education center, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
To reach Canoe Creek State Park, travel on US 22 to the small village of Canoe Creek (seven miles east of Hollidaysburg), turn north on the Turkey Valley Road for one half mile to the gate of Canoe Creek State Park, on the right.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.48031 Long. -78.2913
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Altoona
620 Howard Avenue
Altoona, PA 16601
814-889-2011
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
All facilities are ADA accessible. With prior approval, service roads can be used for loading and unloading.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Canoe Creek State Park offers many popular environmental education and recreation programs for families, private groups, and school groups.
Participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources through:
- Hands-on activities
- Guided walks
- Evening programs
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
The Terry Wentz Education Center
An education center highlights the historical and natural resources of the park.
Near the modern cabins, the center is open year-round and provides brochures about the education program and the wildlife of the park. Call ahead for education center hours.