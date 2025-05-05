Overview
Colonel Denning State Park, in north-central Cumberland County, has 273 acres of woodland and a 3.5-acre lake. The park serves as a gateway to the 96,000-acre Tuscarora State Forest, which surrounds the park.
These scenic and historic public lands are located in Doubling Gap, so named by the “S” turn where Blue Mountain doubles back on itself.
Plan Your Visit
1599 Doubling Gap Road
Newville, PA 17241-9756
717-776-5272
coloneldenningsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is eight miles north of Newville and nine miles south of Landisburg, along PA 233.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.28083 Long. -77.41837
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
361 Alexander Spring Road
Carlisle, PA 17015
717-249-1212
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
An environmental educator offers:
- Ecological and historical walks and programs
- Audiovisual programs
- Campfire programs
- Environmental education activities
- Youth programs during the summer season
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the main day-use parking area near Doubling Gap Lake.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.