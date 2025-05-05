Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Evansburg State Park

    Adventure awaits at Evansburg State Park in southeastern Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address
    851 May Hall Road
    Collegeville, PA 19426
    610-409-1150
    evansburgsp@pa.gov

    Make a Reservation
    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A creek reflects the golden colors of the autumn forest surrounding it

    Overview

    Evansburg State Park is in southcentral Montgomery County between Norristown and Collegeville. Evansburg offers a significant area of green space and relative solitude in an urbanized area.

    Its main natural feature, the Skippack Creek, has dissected the land into ridges and valleys that create feelings of enclosures and provide scenic views.

    The first European settlers were Mennonite farmers who powered their industries with the water of the Skippack. Even now, mill remnants, mill buildings, and houses from the eighteenth and nineteenth century dot the park landscape and serve as reminders of early American life.

    Today, the park is a quilt work of cropland, meadows, old fields, and mature woodlands that attracts day use visitors from the Montgomery County and Philadelphia areas.

    People come to the open play fields, picnic areas, trails, golf course, and the relatively tranquil, natural environment.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Mailing Address
    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. The overnight and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    From Collegeville, take the Germantown Pike east. Turn left onto Skippack Creek Road and continue to May Hall Road.

    From Philadelphia, take the Germantown Pike west. Turn right onto Skippack Creek Road and continue to May Hall Road.

    GPS DD: Lat. 40.20071 Long. -75.40375

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
    559 West Germantown Pike
    East Norriton, PA 19403
    484-662-1000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible picnic tables, parking spaces, and sanitary facilities have been designated in the main day use area at May Hall Road.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Evansburg State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Evansburg State Park.

    View all events