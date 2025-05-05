Overview
Located 33 miles from Center City Philadelphia, Tyler State Park consists of 1,711 acres in Bucks County. Park roads, trails, and facilities are carefully nestled within the original farm and woodland setting. Neshaminy Creek meanders through the park, dividing the land into several interesting sections.
Plan Your Visit
101 Swamp Road
Newtown, PA 18940-1151
215-968-2021
tylersp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The main entrance to the park is at the intersection of Swamp Road and PA 413 (Newtown Bypass). Take Exit 49, Newtown/Yardley, of I-95 and follow PA 413 North. The park entrance is on the left.
For GPS units:
101 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940
GPS DD: Lat. 40.23103 Long. -74.95315
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
St. Mary Medical Center
1201 Langhorne-Newtown Road
Langhorne, PA 19047
215-710-2000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs from September through May. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, history hikes, and workshops, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural, historical, and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Home to the Langhorne Players, Inc., the Spring Garden Mill was once a grain and feed mill. The Langhorne Players are a volunteer community theater company that has converted the mill into a small theater for the production of unusual, thought-provoking plays and cultural events.
The Tyler Park Center for the Arts occupies a building that was once an equestrian and hay barn. The arts center converted the barn and surrounding buildings into artist dwellings, workshops, and studios. They offer classes and workshops. The annual Crafts in the Meadow Fall Invitational Craft Show helps support the arts center.