The Wild Resources Conservation Fund was created in 1982 to among other things, aid in the conservation of the Commonwealth’s flora and non-game fauna.
It set up the ability for citizens to support the management of wild resources by creating a contribution opportunity through a tax check-off and license plate program, furthering management and conservation.
Each year, these funds support the survey, research, management, and conservation of wild resources through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s Wild Resource Conservation Program.
The Wild Resource Conservation Program identifies research and conservation needs on the Commonwealth’s native flora and non-game wildlife.
The program provides grants and facilitates the flow of information between researchers, conservationists, and educators.
For more than 30 years, the program has helped to:
- Develop County Natural Heritage Inventories that locate and identify rare species and special habitats in all 67 Pennsylvania counties
- Identify species most at risk from climate change
- Reintroduce river otters and osprey to the Commonwealth
- Understand management needs for rare plants and animals, including species like American ginseng and hellbenders
Support Wild Resource Conservation Program
The Wild Resource Conservation Program relies on the generosity of people like you to carry out the important work of conserving biodiversity.
The program receives no funding from the Pennsylvania state budget.
The following are ways you can support the work of the Wild Resource Conservation Program.
Hellbender License Plate
Purchase a brand new hellbender license plate from PennDOT and $15 from the purchase price will help support the Wild Resource Conservation Program.
Income Tax Refund Checkoff
When filing your Pennsylvania income taxes, donate all or part of your refund to the Wild Resource Conservation Program to help protect plants and non-game wildlife.
Donate to Wild Resource Conservation Program
To contribute to the fund, mail a check payable to:
Wild Resource Conservation Program
Bureau of Forestry
400 Market Street, 6th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8552
Wild Resource Conservation Board
WRCP is administered by the Wild Resource Conservation Board. All decisions are finalized by the Board during their annual in-person meeting.
The 2025 WRC Board Chair is Senator Carolyn Comitta.
The 2025 WRC Board consists of:
- Executive Director of DCNR, Cindy Dunn
- Executive Director of PA Fish and Boat Commission, Tim Schaeffer
- Executive Director of PA Game Commission, Stephen Smith
- The Pennsylvania House and Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee:
- Senator Gene Yaw (R), Senate ERE Chair
- Senator Carolyn T. Comitta (D), Senate Minority ERE Chair
- Representative Jack Rader, Jr. (R), House Republican ERE Chair
- Representative Greg Vitali (D), House ERE Chair
The Wild Resource Conservation Board is responsible for implementing the Wild Resource Conservation Program grant timeline.
Wild Resource Conservation Program Grant Timeline
The process whereby Wild Resource Conservation Program grants are awarded is governed by the Wild Resource Conservation Program Act (PDF) and the Wild Resource Conservation Board bylaws (PDF), yielding the following:
- Public hearing announcement is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin
- Public hearing is held and interested parties have the opportunity to make recommendations to the board concerning allocation of funds for grants and other projects to preserve and enhance the wild resource)
- Annual board meeting (when the board makes decisions on how to allocate funding)
- Grantee notification (the board notifies applicants after the annual board meeting)
Wild Resource Conservation Program Follow-Up Meeting: Tuesday, November 4, 2025. 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Agenda
1:00 Call to Order, Declaration of Purpose
1:05 Florida A&M project: Determining the Distribution and Conservation Status of PA’s Rare Amphipod Species
1:30 WRC Vice-chair
1:35 Advisory committee—Interim appointments
1:45 Potential Field Trip dates
1:50 Other business (old WRCP merchandise)
Grant Information
-
Wild Resource Conservation Program 2025 Grant Manual (PDF)
-
Apply for Wild Resource Conservation Program Grants
-
Wild Resource Conservation Program Fiscal Guidance for Grant Applications (PDF)
-
Wild Resource Conservation Program Agency Advisors (PDF)
-
Wild Resource Conservation Program Grant Priorities (PDF)
Questions?
For more information about the Wild Resource Conservation Program, contact the DCNR Bureau of Forestry at 717-787-3212.