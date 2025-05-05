The Wild Resources Conservation Fund was created in 1982 to among other things, aid in the conservation of the Commonwealth’s flora and non-game fauna.

It set up the ability for citizens to support the management of wild resources by creating a contribution opportunity through a tax check-off and license plate program, furthering management and conservation.

Each year, these funds support the survey, research, management, and conservation of wild resources through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s Wild Resource Conservation Program.

The Wild Resource Conservation Program identifies research and conservation needs on the Commonwealth’s native flora and non-game wildlife.

The program provides grants and facilitates the flow of information between researchers, conservationists, and educators.

For more than 30 years, the program has helped to: