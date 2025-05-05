Overview
Reeds Gap State Park is 220 acres of wilderness in the New Lancaster Valley of Mifflin County. Large hemlocks and white pines cast cool shadows over Honey Creek, which flows through the park.
Plan Your Visit
1405 New Lancaster Valley Road
Milroy, PA 17063-9517
717-667-3622
reedsgapsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Overnight areas and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
From PA 322:
- Take the Milroy Exit. Turn east toward Milroy.
- At the traffic light, turn left onto Old US Hwy 322.
- Continue straight onto Hill Street then make a right onto Sigler Street.
- At the stop sign, continue onto South Main Street.
- In 0.3 mile, keep right to stay on South Main Street.
- Continue onto Naginey Road.
- At the next stop sign, continue straight onto Honey Creek Road. Honey Creek Road turns left and becomes Locke Mills Road.
- From Locke Mills Road, turn right onto New Lancaster Valley Road and follow it for 3 miles to Reeds Gap State Park.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.7232 Long. -77.47504
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
400 Highland Avenue
Lewistown, PA 17044
717-248-5411
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Some picnic tables, the restroom in Parking Lot B, and the park office are ADA accessible. Service roads may be used to provide access for people with disabilities.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Reeds Gap State Park offers a wide variety of programs from May through Septempber. Gain a better understanding of the park’s natural, cultural, and historical resources through diverse program offerings.
What We Offer
Public Programs: Guided outdoor recreation, hands-on activities, outdoor education, and special events for all ages.
Group Learning Opportunities:
- School groups can schedule standards-aligned, inquiry-based environmental education programs by contacting the park. We encourage scheduling at least three months in advance as available dates fill quickly. Options are offered for field experiences and in-school lessons.
- Organized groups can schedule a wide variety of inquiry-based outdoor education programs by contacting the park. We encourage scheduling early as available dates fill quickly.
Educator Opportunities: A wide-variety of standards-aligned professional development trainings are available for formal and non-formal educators.
Other Learning Opportunities: The annual Reeds Gap Fall Festival is held the second Saturday in October and features many children’s activities.
Ready to learn? Contact the park or explore the DCNR Calendar of Events for the latest offerings.