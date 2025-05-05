Reeds Gap State Park

♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

Some picnic tables, the restroom in Parking Lot B, and the park office are ADA accessible. Service roads may be used to provide access for people with disabilities.

​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.