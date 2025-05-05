Bid on State Forest Timber Sales

Overview
Pennsylvania’s state forests contain an abundance of high-quality forest products, including timber. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) offers timber for sale each year to help support the $19 billion forest products industry in Pennsylvania.
Timber sales also generate significant revenue for the Commonwealth.
From 2008 to 2015, Pennsylvania made more than $22 million from timber sales.
How to Bid on State Forest Timber
DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry offers for sale more than 70 million board feet of timber per year.
Bids after January 1 will use the Bid Express system. Mailed paper bids will not be accepted. A notification letter was sent to buyers (PDF).
Timber from Pennsylvania's state forests is certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Forest Stewardship Council. This means products made from this timber come from forests that are managed responsibly.
More than 180 timber sales are available to eligible buyers to bid on annually. DCNR opens sealed bids for timber sales during a public bid opening at a scheduled time and date.
A complete list of bid openings and recent awards for timber sales on state forest land is available below.
For individual sales, see the sale's prospectus for details, including contacts.
A steady supply of timber from state land helps Pennsylvania's economy. It helps keep sawmills and wood product industries operating when timber prices are low.
Maintaining consisent timber yields also keeps the DCNR Bureau of Forestry revenues stable.
All revenue from timber receipts go into the bureau’s operating budget.
Contact us
Contact the DCNR Bureau of Forestry at (717) 787-3212 for more information.