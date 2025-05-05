Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) seeks individuals who want challenging and rewarding careers in conservation, recreation, and environmental protection.
You may qualify to become part of the of the team responsible for overseeing the state park system, managing state forest lands, or expanding outdoor education and recreation opportunities throughout the state.
DCNR:
- Maintains 125 state parks
- Manages more than 2.2 million acres of state forest land
- Provides support for the state’s ecological and geological resources
- Assists with community conservation
- Provides education and recreation programs
To do this, DCNR employs about 1,400 full-time and 1,300 seasonal employees.
Types of Employment at DCNR
DCNR offers civil service and non-civil service employment opportunities in such fields as:
- Administrative and Clerical
- Communications and Public Policy
- Environmental Education
- Forestry
- Human Resources
- Information Technology
- Law Enforcement and Safety
- Maintenance and Trades
- Parks and Recreation
Civil Service
More than 90 percent of the positions within DCNR are covered by the Pennsylvania Civil Service Act, and nearly all of these positions require Pennsylvania residency to apply.
DCNR fills a variety of positions using lists of eligible candidates provided by the State Civil Service Commission.
Salaried and seasonal civil service positions are filled through merit selection procedures in accordance with the Civil Service Act and Rules.
Applying for a DCNR Civil Service Position
Civil service positions require the applicant to complete a civil service application and submit it according to the instructions provided in the application and test announcement.
If you apply for a job that requires a written, oral, or performance examination, use the online scheduling report for testing.
For some jobs, you will be rated based on your experience and training provided in your application materials. The State Civil Service Commission will send you the results of your examination or rating.
If you meet the minimum requirements of the position, your name is placed on the list of eligible candidates that may be considered for employment based on your score.
The majority of DCNR positions are filled from this pool of eligible candidates. When DCNR has a vacancy, it will request a list of eligible candidates from which to interview for that job title.
For more information about civil service positions at DCNR and to explore open exams, visit the Pennsylvania Government Employment website.
General List of DCNR Civil Service Job Titles
The following is a list of the civil service job titles used by DCNR. (This list is subject to change):
Administrative and Clerical
- Administrative Assistant
- Clerk and Clerk Typist
- Fiscal Management Specialist
- Purchasing Agent
Law Enforcement and Safety
- Lifeguard and Lifeguard Supervisor
- Lake Erie Lifeguard and Lifeguard Supervisor
- Forest Patrolman
- DCNR Ranger
- Park Ranger
Computer Science
- Information Technology Generalist
- Network Specialist
- Web Specialist
- Application Developer
Trades and Maintenance
- Automotive Mechanic
- Carpenter
- Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic
- Equipment Operator
- Maintenance Repairman
- Park and Forest Maintenance Supervisor
- Semi-Skilled Laborer
- Wastewater/Water Treatment Plant Operator
- Water Treatment Plant Operator
Engineering and Environmental Control
- Architectural Designer
- Cartographic Drafter
- Civil Engineer
- Drafter and Drafter Designer
- Ecological Program Specialist
- Environmental Education Specialist
- Environmental Interpretive Technician
- Environmental Engineer
- Environmental Planner
- Environmental Project Inspector
- Forest Assistant Manager
- Forest Program Specialist
- Forester
- Forest Technician
- Geologic Scientist, Senior Geologic Scientist, Geologic Trainee
- Landscape Designer
- Natural Resource Specialist
- Park Manager
- Real Estate Specialist
- Recreation and Conservation Advisor
- Surveyor
Non-Civil Service
DCNR also has available non-Civil Service positions. These positions include:
- Laborers
- Custodial Workers
- Food Service Workers
- Other designated positions located within DCNR’s executive offices
Non-civil service position are primarily seasonal wage employment.
Candidates for non-civil service positions are referred to DCNR by the Bureau of State Employment. Visit the Pennsylvania Government Employment website to apply for these positions and for more information.
DCNR is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workforce diversity. To conserve and maintain Pennsylvania’s public natural resources for the benefit of all people, including generations yet to come, we will take intentional action to ensure DCNR lands are accessible to all, provide inclusive and equitable programs and services, and recruit and retain a diverse workforce.
Additional Resources
Questions?
Contact the Conservation and Environment HR Delivery Center at 717-783-5788.