Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) seeks individuals who want challenging and rewarding careers in conservation, recreation, and environmental protection.

You may qualify to become part of the of the team responsible for overseeing the state park system, managing state forest lands, or expanding outdoor education and recreation opportunities throughout the state.

DCNR:

Maintains 125 state parks

Manages more than 2.2 million acres of state forest land

Provides support for the state’s ecological and geological resources

Assists with community conservation

Provides education and recreation programs

To do this, DCNR employs about 1,400 full-time and 1,300 seasonal employees.

Types of Employment at DCNR

DCNR offers civil service and non-civil service employment opportunities in such fields as:

Administrative and Clerical

Communications and Public Policy

Environmental Education

Forestry

Human Resources

​Information Technology

Law Enforcement and Safety

Maintenance and Trades

Parks and Recreation

Civil Service

More than 90 percent of the positions within DCNR are covered by the Pennsylvania Civil Service Act, and nearly all of these positions require Pennsylvania residency to apply.

DCNR fills a variety of positions using lists of eligible candidates provided by the State Civil Service Commission.

Salaried and seasonal civil service positions are filled through merit selection procedures in accordance with the Civil Service Act and Rules.

Applying for a DCNR Civil Service Position

Civil service positions require the applicant to complete a civil service application and submit it according to the instructions provided in the application and test announcement.

If you apply for a job that requires a written, oral, or performance examination, use the online scheduling report for testing.

For some jobs, you will be rated based on your experience and training provided in your application materials. The State Civil Service Commission will send you the results of your examination or rating.

If you meet the minimum requirements of the position, your name is placed on the list of eligible candidates that may be considered for employment based on your score.

The majority of DCNR positions are filled from this pool of eligible candidates. When DCNR has a vacancy, it will request a list of eligible candidates from which to interview for that job title.

For more information about civil service positions at DCNR and to explore open exams, visit the Pennsylvania Government Employment website.

General List of DCNR Civil Service Job Titles

The following is a list of the civil service job titles used by DCNR. (This list is subject to change):

Administrative and Clerical

Administrative Assistant

Clerk and Clerk Typist

Fiscal Management Specialist

Purchasing Agent

Law Enforcement and Safety

Lifeguard and Lifeguard Supervisor

Lake Erie Lifeguard and Lifeguard Supervisor

Forest Patrolman

DCNR Ranger

Park Ranger

Computer Science

Information Technology Generalist

Network Specialist

Web Specialist

Application Developer

Trades and Maintenance

Automotive Mechanic

Carpenter

Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic

Equipment Operator

Maintenance Repairman

Park and Forest Maintenance Supervisor

Semi-Skilled Laborer

Wastewater/Water Treatment Plant Operator

Water Treatment Plant Operator

Engineering and Environmental Control

Architectural Designer

Cartographic Drafter

Civil Engineer

Drafter and Drafter Designer

Ecological Program Specialist

Environmental Education Specialist

Environmental Interpretive Technician

Environmental Engineer

Environmental Planner

Environmental Project Inspector

Forest Assistant Manager

Forest Program Specialist

Forester

Forest Technician

Geologic Scientist, Senior Geologic Scientist, Geologic Trainee

Landscape Designer

Natural Resource Specialist

Park Manager

Real Estate Specialist

Recreation and Conservation Advisor

Surveyor

Non-Civil Service

DCNR also has available non-Civil Service positions. These positions include:

Laborers

Custodial Workers

Food Service Workers

Other designated positions located within DCNR’s executive offices

Non-civil service position are primarily seasonal wage employment.

Candidates for non-civil service positions are referred to DCNR by the Bureau of State Employment. Visit the Pennsylvania Government Employment website to apply for these positions and for more information.

​DCNR is proud to be an equal opportunity employer supporting workforce diversity. To conserve and maintain Pennsylvania’s public natural resources for the benefit of all people, including generations yet to come, we will take intentional action to ensure DCNR lands are accessible to all, provide inclusive and equitable programs and services, and recruit and retain a diverse workforce.