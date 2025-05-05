More than 25,000 species of known organisms—white-tailed deer, ladyslippers, rainbow trout, slugs, eastern hemlocks, black bears, timber rattlesnakes, red-tailed hawks, and many more—are found in Pennsylvania.

How we use energy is determining our environmental future.

With 60 percent of the state covered with trees, Pennsylvania’s forests play a major role in the state’s economy.

They provide enormous recreation, aesthetic, and environmental benefits to citizens and visitors.

Pennsylvania also has more than 83,000 miles of rivers and streams.