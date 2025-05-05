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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    ​​Conservation of Pennsylvania’s Natural Resources

    Learn about the steps the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources​ ​is taking to conserve our natural resources, and learn about simple steps we can take collectively.

    More than 25,000 species of known organisms—white-tailed deer, ladyslippers, rainbow trout, slugs, eastern hemlocks, black bears, timber rattlesnakes, red-tailed hawks, and many more—are found in Pennsylvania.

    How we use energy is determining our environmental future.

    With 60 percent of the state covered with trees, Pennsylvania’s forests play a major role in the state’s economy.

    They provide enormous recreation, aesthetic, and environmental benefits to citizens and visitors.

    Pennsylvania also has more than 83,000 miles of rivers and streams.

    Additional Resources

    Climate Change and Sustainability

    Climate Change and Sustainability
    A group of students and workers explore through an area lined with various rocks.

    Geology

    Geology

    Forests and Trees

    Forests and Trees

    Wild Plants

    Wild Plants

    Wildlife and Biodiversity

    Wildlife and Biodiversity

    Water

    Water

    Apply to Conduct Conservation Research in State Parks and Forests

    You can request to do research on state park and forest land. Complete the Application to Conduct Research in Pennsylvania State Parks and Forest to get started.

    Apply to Conduct Conservation Research in State Parks and Forests

    Become a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation Volunteer

    There are many ways to get involved with DCNR to help support, maintain, and care for our natural resources. If you'd like to volunteer, you can start by filling out our online application.

    Become a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation Volunteer