Overview
Straddling Peters Mountain, the 803-acre Joseph E. Ibberson Conservation Area is dominated by large hardwood trees.
This large block of nearly unbroken forest is a haven for wildlife like forest warblers and other deep woods animals.
A main attraction to the conservation area is the elaborate trail system which connects to the Appalachian Trail on the northern slope of Peters Mountain.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
1609 Back Rd
Halifax, PA 17032
717-865-6470
memorialsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Memorial Lake State Park
18 Boundary Road
Grantville, PA 17028
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Memorial Lake State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
From PA 322/22, take PA 225 north for 4.5 miles. Just before entering the village of Matamoras, turn right on Camp Hebron Road and follow it for 4.5 miles. The conservation area is on the right.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.44246 Long. -76.85918
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Harrisburg
111 South Front Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
717-782-3131
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
This designation is for land donated to DCNR's Bureau of State Parks and managed for the purposes of preserving open space, conserving natural resources, and providing opportunities for passive, non-motorized, low-density outdoor recreation and environmental education activities.
A conservation area is characterized as a large area with few improvements and no through roads.
Recreational facilities and development are minimal. Conservation areas serve as examples of proper stewardship and resource management. The donation of land can be covered by a restrictive covenant.
What is a Restrictive Covenant?
A restrictive covenant is a condition that is written into a deed, either by the seller or person donating the property, that must be adhered to by the person or organization that assumes possession of the property.
Some of the restrictive covenants placed on the transfer of this property include:
- The land is intended for the use, enjoyment, and education of all citizens of the commonwealth. Environmental, outdoor, and forest resources management education will be emphasized.
- Only passive recreational activities will be allowed. Horseback riding, biking, and motorized equipment, with the exception of official use equipment and accommodations for disabled people, are prohibited.
- Acceptable forestry practices will govern resource management. Generally, only dead and downed trees should be harvested, except on forest demonstration areas.