Mountain Biking in State Forests

Approximately 3,800 miles of state forest trails are open to mountain biking and of those, 447 miles within 11 state forests are specifically designated and maintained for mountain biking.

While most state forest trails and roads are open to this activity, trails that are not open to mountain biking include:

Natural areas

Designated hiking trails (blazed with yellow or orange)

Trails specifically marked closed

Those not permitting mountain bikes will be posted as closed to that activity.

Some state forests have produced maps either specifically for mountain biking or for specific trail systems that are multi-use trails. Check with state forest offices for details and multi-use trail maps.

Pennsylvania state forests that are favorites among mountain bikers include: