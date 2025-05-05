Stay Overnight in State Parks
Our state parks have the most variety of ways to spend the night. When visiting state parks, you can stay overnight in:
- State park inns
- Modern and rustic cabins and unique houses
- Deluxe cottages and yurts
- Campsites for RVs, cottages, and tents
- Trail shelters for those who are backpacking through
- Organized group campsites and cabin camps
Download Stay the Night Brochure (PDF) for State Park camping and lodging opportunities.
Stay Overnight in State Forests
If you want to stay in our state forests, you’ll have to give up those modern conveniences. Our state forests offer primitive and motorized camping without any modern facilities, water, dump stations, or utility hook-ups.
This is where you want to stay to get a true wilderness camping experience!
No matter what you choose, you’ll want to stay overnight with us to see some spectacular sunsets and great views of the stars, and experience more of what our state parks and forests have to offer!
Backpacking and Primitive Camping
Primitive camping, also sometimes referred to as backpacking, is a true wilderness camping experience. There are no modern conveniences such as bathroom and shower facilities. You pack in what you need to camp for the night.Backpacking and Primitive Camping
Cabins and Unique Houses
Cabins take the rough out of roughing it. Our state parks offer three types of cabin and housing experiences for those who want to have a little more comfort while staying overnight in our state parks.Cabins and Unique Houses
Camping Cottages
If you are looking for a camping experience with minimum modern conveniences, and where you are not as exposed to elements as you would be in a tent, then a camping cottage may be for you!Camping Cottages
Glamping
In partnership with Timberline Glamping, DCNR is bringing glamping to eight Pennsylvania state parks in 2026, with 61 fully outfitted sites available for reservation—no gear needed. It’s camping made easy, ‘where adventure feels like home’.Glamping
Motorized Roadside Camping
Enjoy the solitude and tranquility of spending a few nights in a state forest. With more than 5,000 miles of trails, outdoor enthusiasts will find endless opportunities for hiking and camping.Motorized Roadside Camping
Organized Group Camping
Great outdoor memories are often made when you are recreating with others. If you have a large group that is enjoying the outdoors and would like to stay overnight as a group on state park and forest land, we can accommodate you.Organized Group Camping
RV and Tent Campsites
Whether you like relaxing in style in an RV or sleeping close to nature in a tent, camping in a state park gives you the inside view to explore history, natural areas, and fun activities for the entire family.RV and Tent Campsites
State Park Inns
If camping isn’t your thing, but you still want to extend your stay in our state parks and stay overnight, we have two inns for you to have the comfort and luxuries you expect from a bed and breakfast experience.State Park Inns
Yurts and Deluxe Cottages
If you are looking for an overnight experience in our state parks that’s a little a little more like camping, but with some modern conveniences, then deluxe cottages and yurts may be for you!Yurts and Deluxe Cottages