Overview
Steeped in natural and historical features, the 696-acre Pine Grove Furnace State Park is at the northern tip of the Blue Ridge Mountains, in an area known as South Mountain. Visitors enjoy many recreational opportunities, including:
- Two mountain lakes (Laurel Lake and Fuller Lake)
- Hiking the Appalachian Trail
- Biking the rail trail
- Visiting the Appalachian Trail Museum
- Imagining when the park was a charcoal-fired iron furnace community
The park is surrounded by Michaux State Forest, which provides opportunities for exploring extensive public lands around South Mountain.
Plan Your Visit
1100 Pine Grove Road
Gardners, PA 17324
717-486-7174
pinegrovesp@pa.gov
Friends of Pine Grove Furnace State Park
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Beaches, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is easily reached from I-81. Visitors should take Exit 37 to PA 233 south then travel for eight miles.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.03295 Long. -77.30467
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
361 Alexander Spring Road
Carlisle, PA 17015
717-249-1212
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
- Service is not available in most of Michaux State Forest including Pine Grove Furnace State Park.
- Cell service may be attained in Mount Holly Springs.
- Seasonally, Wi-Fi may be available at the General Store.
Spring through fall, Pine Grove Furnace State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward the natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
The ADA accessible park visitor center in the park office has exhibits on the historic charcoal iron furnace community, which flourished for more than 130 years.
The park office and visitor center is open year round. April through October, the visitor center is open daily. The center is open Monday through Friday during the rest of the year.
Fall Furnace Festival
This weekend-long event is held during October. Historical demonstrations, park programming, entertainment, hayrides, and food and craft vendors provide a great family-oriented event.
The highlight of the weekend is the telling of the, “Legend of the Hairy Hand,” which includes a float of hundreds of lit jack-o-lanterns on Fuller Lake.
Appalachian Trail Museum Festival
Held every June, this weekend-long event features a banquet, hikes, guest speakers, music, and children’s programs.
A two-plug, electric-vehicle charging station is available for public use in the parking area off Bendersville Road near the Furnace Stack Day Use Area.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.