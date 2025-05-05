Spring through fall, Pine Grove Furnace State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward the natural and cultural resources.

Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.



Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

The ADA accessible park visitor center in the park office has exhibits on the historic charcoal iron furnace community, which flourished for more than 130 years.

The park office and visitor center is open year round. April through October, the visitor center is open daily. The center is open Monday through Friday during the rest of the year.