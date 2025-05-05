Access for People with Disabilities

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources​ ​permits persons with mobility disabilities to use powered mobility devices for purposes of accessing state park land. In some instances, these areas are not otherwise open for motorized access by the general public.

Visitors with mobility disabilities may request permission to use a powered mobility device on state park property and where on the property they may be permitted to use the device.

Permit application forms are available below and in state park offices. Applications may be brought to any state park office. Please see the policy below for additional information and application process.

If you need additional accommodations, please contact the state park office that you plan to visit.