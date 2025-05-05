Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    If you want to explore Pennsylvania’s great outdoors, you’ve come to the right place. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of State Parks manages 124 state parks with more than 300,000 acres for popular outdoor recreation activities and more.

     

    Pennsylvania state parks do not charge an entrance fee.

    State Park Rules and Regulations

    Make online reservations or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757). The reservation line is open  7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mon. to Sat. You may also email us your postal address for an information packet.

    State Park Prices

    Pennsylvania State Parks Calendar

    The 10 x 13-inch, deluxe 12-month wall calendar has a full page per month and features beautiful images from across the state. Calendar sales directly support maintenance of state parks.​ Calendars are $16.25 + tax. 

    Access for People with Disabilities

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources​ ​permits persons with mobility disabilities to use powered mobility devices for purposes of accessing state park land. In some instances, these areas are not otherwise open for motorized access by the general public.

     

    Visitors with mobility disabilities may request permission to use a powered mobility device on state park property and where on the property they may be permitted to use the device.

     

    Permit application forms are available below and in state park offices. Applications may be brought to any state park office. Please see the policy below for additional information and application process.

     

    If you need additional accommodations, please contact the state park office that you plan to visit.

