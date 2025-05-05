GO Teach Fact Sheet (PDF)

Each GO Teach training provides teachers with the full curriculum. In addition, teachers gain access to GO Teach equipment loaner kits. Loaner kits contain 24 pairs of trekking poles and backpacks, 24 pairs of snowshoes, or 24 GPS units along with sample cache containers. Requests are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. Loaner kits allow administrators and teachers to try the equipment and activities with their students to determine if future school investments would benefit students.

Interested in learning more about GO Teach opportunitites? The GO Teach curricula can only be obtained by attending a DCNR Bureau of State Parks educator training. Educators can find upcoming professional development trainings at DCNR Calendar of Events – Educators.

If a GO Teach teacher professional development training is not scheduled near you, with enough notice, one could be coordinated and facilitated at your local state park, school, or nature center (minimum 10 or more participants).