Overview
The 5,900-acre Bald Eagle State Park is in the broad Bald Eagle Valley of northcentral Pennsylvania.
The 1,730-acre lake laps the flanks of Bald Eagle Mountain, surrounded by forests, fields, and wetlands.
With two campgrounds, boating, fishing, swimming, the Nature Inn, and diverse habitats that are excellent for wildlife watching, Bald Eagle State Park is a great destination in the heart of Pennsylvania.
Recreational facilities are a result of a cooperative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DCNR's Bureau of State Parks.
Plan Your Visit
149 Main Park Road
Howard, PA 16841-3508
814-625-2775
baldeaglesp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Bald Eagle State Park, Centre County, is along PA 150 between Milesburg and Lock Haven.
From I-80 west, take Exit 158 to PA 150 north for about 10 miles.
From I-80 east, take Exit 178 to US 220 north, to PA 150 south for about 13 miles.
From I-99 take Exit 61 to Port Matilda, then US 220-ALT, continue onto 150 north to park.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 41.03464 Long. -77.65112
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Lock Haven Hospital
24 Cree Drive
Lock Haven, PA 17745
570-893-5000
Directions: From the Main Park Entrance, go north 13 miles on PA 150 and follow hospital signs.
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as “wheelchair.”
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Bald Eagle State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs year-round.
Visitors can gain appreciation and awareness toward the natural and historical resources through:
- Guided walks
- Hands-on activities
- Campfire programs
Curriculum-based outdoor investigations and hands-on environmental activities are available to:
- Local schools
- Youth and community organizations
- Homeschool associations
Day camp programs for children to learn about the environment are presented annually. This program is open to children ages 4-17 and their parents.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Two, 2-plug, electric-vehicle charging stations are available for public use in the park office lower parking area.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.