Overview
Gouldsboro State Park, in Monroe and Wayne counties in northeastern Pennsylvania, contains 2,800 acres of land. The 250-acre Gouldsboro Lake is popular for fishing and boating.
Tobyhanna State Park is nearby.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
SR 507 & State Park Rd
Gouldsboro, PA 18424
570-894-8336
tobyhannasp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Tobyhanna State Park Complex
114 Campground Rd
Tobyhanna, PA 18466
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Tobyhanna State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park entrance is one-half mile south of the village of Gouldsboro on PA 507.
PA 507 intersects with I-380 at Exit 13, two miles south of the park entrance, and with I-84, 13 miles north of the park entrance.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.22936 Long. -75.46337
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Geisinger Community Medical Center
1822 Mulberry Street
Scranton, PA 18510
570-703-8000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.