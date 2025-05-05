Marsh Creek State Park

The park is about two miles west of the village of Eagle, off of PA 100.

Access to the park from the Downingtown Exit 312 of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is via PA 100 north. In Eagle, signs direct you to the day-use (east) side of the park.

The horse stable, most trails, and 24-hour boat launch access are located on the west side of the park at 800 North Reeds Road, Downingtown, PA.

GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.06805 Long. -75.71925