Overview
Marsh Creek State Park is in the rolling hills of north central Chester County. The 1,784-acre park contains the 535-acre Marsh Creek Lake, which is a wonderful resource for fishing, sailing, and migrating waterfowl.
Plan Your Visit
675 Park Road
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-458-5119
marshcreeksp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The pool and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Marsh Creek State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is about two miles west of the village of Eagle, off of PA 100.
Access to the park from the Downingtown Exit 312 of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is via PA 100 north. In Eagle, signs direct you to the day-use (east) side of the park.
The horse stable, most trails, and 24-hour boat launch access are located on the west side of the park at 800 North Reeds Road, Downingtown, PA.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.06805 Long. -75.71925
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospitals
Chester County Hospital
701 East Marshal Street
West Chester, Pa 19380
610-431-5000
Paoli Hospital
255 W Lancaster Avenue
Paoli, PA 19301
484-565-1000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education programs from April to November.
Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
A two-plug, electric vehicle charging station is available for public use in the parking area near the swimming pool.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.