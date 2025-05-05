Overview
Ridley Creek State Park encompasses more than 2,606 acres of Delaware County woodlands and meadows.
The gently rolling terrain of the park, bisected by Ridley Creek, is only 16 miles from center city Philadelphia and is an oasis of open space in a growing urban area.
Plan Your Visit
1023 Sycamore Mills Road
Media, PA 19063-4398
610-892-3900
ridleycreeksp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset, including the restrooms in picnic area 7 and 17.
Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The main entrance to Ridley Creek State Park is Sandy Flash Drive South at Gradyville Road.
For GPS directions, use Ridley Creek State Park Entrance
GPS Decimal Degrees: Latitude 39.95065 Longitude -75.45175
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Riddle Hospital
1068 West Baltimore Pike
Media, PA 19063
484-227-9400
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Ridley Creek State Park offers a wide variety of recreation and environmental education programs. Programs are offered April to November.
Through hands-on activities, guided nature walks, historical tours, and volunteer trail maintenance programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Special events, guided nature walks, and roving naturalist activities offer fun ways to explore and learn about the park.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Hunting Hill Mansion at Ridley Creek State Park is a large English country manor.
During 1915, the Jeffords family added on to the original 1789 Pennsylvania stone farmhouse.
The architectural style of the park itself is based on the Hunting Hill Mansion. The gray stone facade is repeated on structures throughout the park.
The original Hunting Hill property owners also maintained approximately 2,000 acres of lawn and forest including several formal gardens, horse stables, and trails, which can still be seen today.
The maximum capacity for weddings and events at the mansion is 150 people. Wedding/event guests have use of:
- Bridal suite
- First floor ballroom
- Grand staircase
- Living room area
- Restrooms
For Friday events, please be aware that the park office remains open to the public from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Wedding and other special events at the Hunting Hill Mansion are handled by the exclusive event planner and caterer, Parque at Ridley Creek State Park.
For wedding and event information, facility availability and scheduling, wedding packages, and pricing, contact Parque at Ridley Creek State Park at 484-580-8260.
For weddings and events in other areas of the park, please contact the park office.
The Colonial Pennsylvania Farmstead provides visitors with an accurate picture of life on a Delaware County farm prior to the American Revolution.
The farmstead has been a working farm for more than 300 years.
It is restored to a late 18th century appearance complete with animals typical of the period and authentically clothed historical interpreters.
On weekends from April to November, visitors can observe the farm family cooking over the open hearth, preserving foods, processing textiles, tending field crops, and performing other chores necessary to survival in the 18th century world.
A fee is charged and group tours are available by reservation. The farmstead is closed to public visitation during the winter months.
A two-plug, electric vehicle charging station is available for public use in the Hunting Hill Mansion parking lot.
Please move to another parking space once your vehicle has been charged.