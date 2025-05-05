Hunting Hill Mansion at Ridley Creek State Park is a large English country manor.

During 1915, the Jeffords family added on to the original 1789 Pennsylvania stone farmhouse.

The architectural style of the park itself is based on the Hunting Hill Mansion. The gray stone facade is repeated on structures throughout the park.

The original Hunting Hill property owners also maintained approximately 2,000 acres of lawn and forest including several formal gardens, horse stables, and trails, which can still be seen today.

The maximum capacity for weddings and events at the mansion is 150 people. Wedding/event guests have use of:

Bridal suite

First floor ballroom

Grand staircase

Living room area

Restrooms

For Friday events, please be aware that the park office remains open to the public from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Wedding and other special events at the Hunting Hill Mansion are handled by the exclusive event planner and caterer, Parque at Ridley Creek State Park.

For wedding and event information, facility availability and scheduling, wedding packages, and pricing, contact Parque at Ridley Creek State Park at 484-580-8260.

For weddings and events in other areas of the park, please contact the park office.