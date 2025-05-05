Overview
The 1,388-acre White Clay Creek Preserve is in southern Chester County, three miles north of Newark, Delaware.
The White Clay Creek Valley, which forms the core of the preserve, varies from steep to gradually falling terrain with some flat bottomlands, all drained by the creek.
White Clay Creek Preserve shares boundary with White Clay Creek State Park of Delaware.
Because White Clay Creek possesses outstanding scenic, wildlife, recreational, and cultural value, it has been designated by Congress as a National Wild and Scenic River, and shall be preserved in free-flowing condition for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
405 Sharpless Road
Landenberg, PA 19350-0172
610-274-2900
whiteclaysp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
517A Sharpless Road
Landenberg, PA 19350
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
White Clay Creek Preserve is managed for low-intensity recreational day use activities throughout the year. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Ridley Creek State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is reached via Pennsylvania Route 896, 11 miles south of the Forrestville/New London exit of U.S. Route 1.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Latitude 39.7468, Longitude -75.77422
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Christiana Hospital
4755 Ogletown-Stanton Rd.
Newark, DE 19718
302-733-1000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.