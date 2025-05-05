Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    White Clay Creek Preserve

    Adventure awaits at White Clay Creek Preserve in southeastern Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:
    405 Sharpless Road
    Landenberg, PA 19350-0172
    610-274-2900
    whiteclaysp@pa.gov

    Overview

    The 1,388-acre White Clay Creek Preserve is in southern Chester County, three miles north of Newark, Delaware.

    The White Clay Creek Valley, which forms the core of the preserve, varies from steep to gradually falling terrain with some flat bottomlands, all drained by the creek.

    White Clay Creek Preserve shares boundary with White Clay Creek State Park of Delaware.

    Because White Clay Creek posse​sses o​utstanding scenic, wildlife, recreational, and cultural value, it has been designated by Congress as a National Wild and Scenic River, and shall be preserved in free-flowing condition for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.

    Park History
    Park Master Planning

    Plan Your Visit

    Mailing Address:
    517A Sharpless Road
    Landenberg, PA 19350

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    White Clay Creek Preserve is managed for low-intensity recreational day use activities throughout the year. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Ridley Creek State Park office for facility s​easons and hours.

    The park is reached via Pennsylvania Route 896, 11 miles south of the Forrestville/New London exit of U.S. Route 1.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Latitude 39.7468, Longitude -75.77422

    Nearest Hospital

    Christiana Hospital
    4755 Ogletown-Stanton Rd.
    Newark, DE 19718
    302-733-1000​

    Activities

