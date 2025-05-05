Overview
One of the most unique parks in the Pennsylvania state park system, Norristown Farm Park is a working farm in continuous use since colonial times. The 690-acre park is home to:
- 71 species of wildlife, fish, reptiles, and amphibians
- 173 species of birds
- 89 species of trees
- 216 species of wildflowers
Here you will find hiking trails, a trout nursery, picnic areas, separate forest areas of mixed oak and other deciduous trees, flood plain, old farm fields, working fields, wetlands, and two streams.
There are 15 historic buildings on the property, the earliest dating from 1764.
One of the last undeveloped areas in Montgomery County, Norristown Farm Park is actively farmed.
Sitting quietly in the midst of a population of more than 65,000 people, 80 percent of the park is dedicated to growing farm crops.
Under a 1992 lease agreement with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Montgomery County Division of Parks is responsible for the development, operation, maintenance, and administration of the park.
Plan Your Visit
2500 Upper Farm Road
Norristown, PA 19403
610-270-0215
parkregion4sp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Norristown Farm Park is located in Montgomery County just north of Norristown.
There is currently one vehicle entrance into the park, located at the intersection of Germantown Pike and North Wales Road.
From the Pennsylvania Turnpike:
- Take Exit 333 (Norristown)
- Follow signs for Germantown Pike, west
- Go approximately 4 miles to North Wales Road (first light after railroad tracks)
- Turn left at light heading into the Barley Sheaf apartment complex
- Stay to the right, go through the main gate, and follow signs to the park office/visitor center
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.146 Long. -75.34176
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Suburban Community Hospital
2701 DeKalb Pike
East Norriton, PA 19401
610-278-2000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Naturalists from the Montgomery County Nature Center conduct various educational classes and activities at the site throughout the year.
Information about upcoming programs and events are available from the Montgomery County Department of Parks and Heritage Services, in brochures at park kiosks, or by visiting the park office.
Most of the programs are free; however, some carry a nominal fee to help cover the cost of materials or supplies used for a particular project or craft.
A volleyball court and a horseshoe pit are located in the Picnic Pavilion Area adjacent to Parking Lot Three.
Chess, checkers, and volleyball sets may be checked out at the park office. Restrooms are available here and at the park office.
The Kevin W. Walsh Memorial baseball field is leased to the West Norriton Little League, which has first priority in its use.
If the field is vacant, park visitors may use it on a first-come, first-served basis.