One of the most unique parks in the Pennsylvania state park system, Norristown Farm Park is a working farm in continuous use since colonial times. The 690-acre park is home to:

71 species of wildlife, fish, reptiles, and amphibians

173 species of birds

89 species of trees

216 species of wildflowers

Here you will find hiking trails, a trout nursery, picnic areas, separate forest areas of mixed oak and other deciduous trees, flood plain, old farm fields, working fields, wetlands, and two streams.

There are 15 historic buildings on the property, the earliest dating from 1764.

One of the last undeveloped areas in Montgomery County, Norristown Farm Park is actively farmed.

Sitting quietly in the midst of a population of more than 65,000 people, 80 percent of the park is dedicated to growing farm crops.

Under a 1992 lease agreement with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Montgomery County Division of Parks is responsible for the development, operation, maintenance, and administration of the park.