Overview
The 862-acre Chapman State Park includes the 68-acre Chapman Lake on the West Branch of Tionesta Creek.
Adjacent to state game lands and the Allegheny National Forest, Chapman is an oasis of recreational facilities in a vast area of wilderness.
Plan Your Visit
4790 Chapman Dam Road
Clarendon, PA 16313
814-723-0250
chapmansp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is off US 6, in Warren County, near the town of Clarendon, and is adjacent to Allegheny National Forest and State Game Lands 29.
Turn on to Railroad Street in the town of Clarendon, which becomes Chapman Dam Road.
Follow Chapman Dam Road 5 miles to the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.75755 Long. -79.17107
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Warren General Hospital
2 Crescent Park West
Warren, PA 16365
814-723-3300
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
An environmental educator is on staff for the summer season and offers a variety of programming including:
- Guided walks
- Stream studies
- Children’s programs
- Occasional guest speakers
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.