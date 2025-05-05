Blue Knob State Park offers year-round wilderness adventures on 6,128 acres of woodland.

The park is in the northwestern tip of Bedford County, west of I-99. Altoona, Johnstown, and Bedford are within 25 miles of this scenic park.

The elevation of the park can cause air temperatures to be several degrees cooler than the surrounding cities. The annual snowfall averages about 12 feet.

One of the unique features of the park is the solitude it provides the visitor. There are many opportunities to enjoy the quiet and refreshing serenity of the mountains and streams.