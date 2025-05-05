Overview
About 3,000 acres in size, Promised Land State Park is on the Pocono Plateau, 1,800 feet above sea level, and is surrounded by 12,464 acres of the Delaware State Forest, including natural areas. Visitors can enjoy:
- Fishing and boating in two lakes
- Rustic cabins
- Camping
- Miles of hiking trails
- Exploring the forests
The forests of the park consist primarily of beech, oak, maple, and hemlock trees. Two lakes and several small streams add to the park’s outstanding scenic beauty.
Plan Your Visit
100 Lower Lake Road
Greentown, PA 18426
570-676-3428
promisedlandsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Promised Land State Park is in Pike County, 10 miles north of Canadensis, along PA Route 390. The park is easily accessed from interstate highways 80 and 84.
It is within a one to three hour drive from Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Reading, Harrisburg, Scranton, and Wilkes-Barre. The park is about 100 miles north of Philadelphia and 35 miles from the New York and New Jersey state borders.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.29942 Long. -75.21412
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Wayne Memorial Hospital
601 Park Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
570-253-8100
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Environmental education programming is offered from April through October at both Promised Land State Park and Varden Conservation Area. From Memorial Day though Labor Day, recreational programming is offered on Fridays and Saturdays.
From late June through early September, the park offers a weekly nature arts and crafts program for children of all ages that is organized by conservation volunteers.
The park also offers a family fishing program which builds fishing skills and includes loaner poles, bait, and tackle. Loaner poles can also be borrowed at the park office and the Masker Museum.
Spring through fall, curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.