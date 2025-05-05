About 3,000 acres in size, Promised Land State Park is on the Pocono Plateau, 1,800 feet above sea level, and is surrounded by 12,464 acres of the Delaware State Forest, including natural areas. Visitors can enjoy:

Fishing and boating in two lakes

Rustic cabins

Camping

Miles of hiking trails

Exploring the forests

The forests of the park consist primarily of beech, oak, maple, and hemlock trees. Two lakes and several small streams add to the park’s outstanding scenic beauty.