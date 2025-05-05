Overview
Located in scenic Tioga County, the 407-acre Hills Creek State Park abounds in wildlife. Osprey, loon, and waterfowl visit the lake that boasts a variety of warmwater fish species.
Camping, cabins, swimming, and picnicking make this an ideal spot for a family vacation.
Plan Your Visit
111 Spillway Road
Wellsboro, PA 16901-9676
570-724-4246
hillscreeksp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Hills Creek State Park, in northcentral Tioga County, is just north of US 6 and midway between Wellsboro and Mansfield. The park is also reached from PA 287 between the towns of Tioga and Wellsboro.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.80422 Long. -77.19086
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Wellsboro
32 Central Avenue
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-723-7764
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park operates a seasonal visitor center in the camping area. A variety of educational and recreational programs are offered year round.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.