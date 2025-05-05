Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Hills Creek State Park

    Adventure awaits at Hills Creek State Park in north central Pennsylvania. 

     

    111 Spillway Road
    Wellsboro, PA 16901-9676
    570-724-4246
    hillscreeksp@pa.gov

    Make a Reservation
    Find Park Maps and Guides
    A red canoe resting on the bank of a pond surrounded by a forest with autumn colors

    Overview

    Located in scenic Tioga County, the 407-acre Hills Creek State Park abounds in wildlife. Osprey, loon, and waterfowl visit the lake that boasts a variety of warmwater fish species.

    Camping, cabins, swimming, and picnicking make this an ideal spot for a family vacation.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    111 Spillway Road
    Wellsboro, PA 16901-9676
    570-724-4246
    hillscreeksp@pa.gov

    Facebook

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Hills Creek State Park, in northcentral Tioga County, is just north of US 6 and midway between Wellsboro and Mansfield. The park is also reached from PA 287 between the towns of Tioga and Wellsboro.

    GPS DD: Lat. 41.80422 Long. -77.19086

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    UPMC Wellsboro
    32 Central Avenue
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    570-723-7764

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    The park operates a seasonal visitor center in the camping area. A variety of educational and recreational programs are offered year round.

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Find nearby attractions by Hills Creek State Park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Hills Creek State Park.

    View all events